Organization seeks to help Lower Township veteran

LOWER TOWNSHIP — In the kitchen of his ranch house close to the border of West Cape May, Edgar Neel said he needs help with work on his house, including the septic system, and other issues.

“I’m hanging in there,” said Neel, 79 and a U.S. Navy veteran. “I could name you 100 things, if you want, that went wrong.”

It sounds like he is in a much better position than he was when Lana Samuels first knocked on his door.

“He said, ‘Just leave me alone. I just don’t want to go on,’” said Samuels, founder of People in Crisis, which works to help people who are uninsured, homeless or otherwise facing a crisis. Samuels started the group in 2003 as a way of paying back a man she said saved her life.

Samuels, of Ocean City, has enlisted a group of volunteers and sought grants to support the work. She also goes door to door in area communities asking for support, which is what led her to Neel.

“I knock on everybody’s door,” she said.

At that point, she and Neel said, Neel was out of a needed heart medication and had been told it would cost hundreds of dollars to get more. A doctor in Philadelphia helped enroll Neel in a program under which the medicine now costs him $2.50, and the organization also arranged to repair the roof on the home and on a detached garage.

“Both were leaking. The house was leaking water,” Neel said.

The members of People in Crisis were able to find a business to donate the materials and a roofer to install them. As Neel describes it, the contractor is an immigrant from Mexico whose son is entering the Coast Guard.

“He came over with nothing and started a business,” Neel said. “He said, ‘Since you’re a veteran, I’m going to put the roof on for free.”

Neel has lived in the house since 1970, moving in after his discharge from the Navy. From 1962 until 1966, he served as a sailor aboard the aircraft carrier USS Constellation making multiple trips to Vietnam, including time in the Gulf of Tonkin.

“In those days it was the biggest ship in the world,” he said.

Neel said he believes he was exposed to Agent Orange, a chemical defoliant used during the war that is believed to have impacted the health of veterans for decades. Post-traumatic stress disorder continues to affect him, he said.

He said he is unable to work due to a back injury.

He is not married but said he has been with his "significant other" since 1982. Delores Love is currently in a nursing home, he said, and he cannot afford the at-home services she would need to return home.

People in Crisis is also trying to raise enough money for repairs to the septic system for the house, which Neel said must be pumped out every week or so, and to improve the landscaping around the property.

Samuels said Neel has fallen several times on the uneven ground. She said the organization has helped rebuild his back steps, replacing damaged and uneven steps with a new wooden structure with handrails.

She said one of the People in Crisis volunteers is working on a fundraising web page to help Neel, and the organization helped him refinance his mortgage.

Volunteer Bob Heide said People in Crisis representatives were also set to meet an attorney on Neel’s behalf but would not say what it was about, describing it as a “confidential matter.”

“He saved Ed’s life,” Samuels said of Heide, by helping Neel refinance his mortgage.

“I was in default,” Neel said.

Part of what People in Crisis does is help people navigate existing programs and make connections, such as finding a roofer willing to donate time. Some existing programs for veteran and other social service programs can be difficult to navigate.

“That’s part of Lana’s expertise,” Heide said. “She’s relentless.”

Samuels said the group has several people on its board who help resolve issues, including doctors and attorneys. The organization’s website lists eight people members have helped in South Jersey and beyond, including Neel.

The organization has sought to obtain grants to help its mission, which began with a man Samuels said saved her life. She only identifies him as “Thomas,” and said he gave every penny to support her after she was badly hurt at work more than 30 years ago.

For about 20 years, Samuels knocked on doors to raise money to support Thomas. One of those knocks led to someone who helped her apply for a corporate grant. She hopes to apply for grants to help fund People in Crisis.

More information can be found at peopleincrisis.org.

