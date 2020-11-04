 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Oregon and Washington added to New Jersey travel advisory list
0 comments

Oregon and Washington added to New Jersey travel advisory list

{{featured_button_text}}
Coronavirus COVID-19 file art

Governor Phil Murphy on Wednesday added Oregon and Washington to the list of states on the COVID-19 travel advisory list, bringing the total to 43 states and territories. 

Individuals traveling to New Jersey from states or territories with a significant community spread of COVID-19 are advised to quarantine for 14 days. The travel advisory also applies to individuals arriving from a state or territory with a positive test rate higher than 10 per 100,000 residents or a state with a 10% or higher positivity rate over a seven-day rolling average.

The list of states and territories include Alabama; Alaska; Arizona; Arkansas; California; Colorado; Florida; Georgia; Guam; Iowa; Idaho; Indiana; Illinois; Kansas; Kentucky; Louisiana; Maryland; Massachusetts; Michigan; Minnesota; Missouri; Mississippi; Montana; North Carolina; North Dakota; Nebraska; New Mexico; Nevada; Ohio; Oklahoma; Oregon; Puerto Rico; Rhode Island; South Carolina; South Dakota; Tennessee; Texas; Utah; Virginia; Wisconsin; West Virginia; Washington; and Wyoming.

Connecticut, Pennsylvania and Delaware meet the criteria for New Jersey’s travel advisory, but due to the interconnection of transportation throughout the region a 14-day quarantine is not reasonable in all instances. Connecticut is discouraging non-essential travel to and from New Jersey but is not mandating a quarantine period. 

“As a second wave of COVID-19 has begun across the nation and our state, we must do everything possible to stop the further spread of COVID-19.” Murphy said. “It remains our top priority to ensure the safety of New Jersey residents, and we ask individuals arriving from these 43 states to get tested for COVID-19 and self-quarantine for 14 days.”

Travelers and residents who are returning from impacted states should self-quarantine and only venture out to seek medical care or to buy groceries or other essential items.

Contact: 609-272-7239

CFairfield@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPress_CJ

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local News

4 people shot in Atlantic City

ATLANTIC CITY — The Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit is investigating a shooting in Atlantic City in which multiple indiv…

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News