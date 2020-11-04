Oregon and Washington added to New Jersey travel advisory list

Governor Phil Murphy on Wednesday added Oregon and Washington to the list of states on the COVID-19 travel advisory list, bringing the total to 43 states and territories.
Individuals traveling to New Jersey from states or territories with a significant community spread of COVID-19 are advised to quarantine for 14 days. The travel advisory also applies to individuals arriving from a state or territory with a positive test rate higher than 10 per 100,000 residents or a state with a 10% or higher positivity rate over a seven-day rolling average.
The list of states and territories include Alabama; Alaska; Arizona; Arkansas; California; Colorado; Florida; Georgia; Guam; Iowa; Idaho; Indiana; Illinois; Kansas; Kentucky; Louisiana; Maryland; Massachusetts; Michigan; Minnesota; Missouri; Mississippi; Montana; North Carolina; North Dakota; Nebraska; New Mexico; Nevada; Ohio; Oklahoma; Oregon; Puerto Rico; Rhode Island; South Carolina; South Dakota; Tennessee; Texas; Utah; Virginia; Wisconsin; West Virginia; Washington; and Wyoming.
Connecticut, Pennsylvania and Delaware meet the criteria for New Jersey’s travel advisory, but due to the interconnection of transportation throughout the region a 14-day quarantine is not reasonable in all instances. Connecticut is discouraging non-essential travel to and from New Jersey but is not mandating a quarantine period.
“As a second wave of COVID-19 has begun across the nation and our state, we must do everything possible to stop the further spread of COVID-19.” Murphy said. “It remains our top priority to ensure the safety of New Jersey residents, and we ask individuals arriving from these 43 states to get tested for COVID-19 and self-quarantine for 14 days.”
Travelers and residents who are returning from impacted states should self-quarantine and only venture out to seek medical care or to buy groceries or other essential items.
