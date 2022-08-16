Ordinance to fine businesses that serve illegal ATVs on Atlantic City Council agenda

ATLANTIC CITY — A new version of an ordinance to fine gas stations and storage facilities for providing services to illegally ridden off-road vehicles is on City Council's agenda for Wednesday night.

However, unlike an ordinance considered last month but not introduced, the new version says businesses will not be fined if they serve the illegal riders but then report them to police within five minutes.

The ordinance is sponsored by Councilman MD Hossain Morshed.

Off-road vehicles such as all-terrain vehicles and dirt bikes are not legal on public roads anywhere in the state, but they are being ridden in large groups on city roads, and the riders often ignore traffic laws, endangering themselves and others.

At a July meeting, council passed another ordinance setting out rules for confiscating and destroying all-terrain vehicles and dirt bikes illegally ridden on city streets and rights-of-way.

Several other municipalities, such as Pleasantville and Absecon, have passed ordinances to confiscate and destroy illegally ridden off-road vehicles, and to fine gas stations that provide fuel to them when they are illegally ridden to the business.

Some council members at the July meeting were concerned that forcing gas stations and storage facilities to refuse to serve those riding illegal vehicles could put their workers at risk of conflict and harm.

That concern resulted in allowing businesses to avoid fines if they quickly report the illegal riders.

Last week, Assemblyman Don Guardian also said he will draft legislation to require identification tags for off-road vehicles in New Jersey, to help police trace owners of those ridden illegally.

Guardian, R-Atlantic, is a former city mayor.

Currently, police have no way of identifying riders who illegally drive on roads and city rights-of-way, ignoring traffic laws and creating a public safety hazard, acting police Chief James Sarkos said.

Police are not allowed to pursue illegally ridden dirt bikes and all-terrain vehicles, under rules set by the state attorney general, because of the risk of causing a serious accident, Sarkos said.

Guardian expects to have a draft bill by the next public safety meeting Aug. 26, he said.

The council meeting will be held in Council Chambers at 5 p.m. Wednesday in City Hall and can also be viewed remotely. Visit acnj.gov/calendar and click on the meeting on Aug. 17 for the link.