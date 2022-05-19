Ordinance changes introduced in Middle as part of affordable housing settlement

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — The Township Committee on Monday introduced an ordinance amending the township’s affordable housing rules, and two more making changes to the redevelopment plans for two areas.

The three ordinances, which are each set for a public hearing and final vote June 22, are part of an agreement reached with the Fair Share Housing Center, James Maley told committee members during the workshop meeting held before the vote.

“These ordinances taken together are implementing the settlement that you have on affordable housing,” said Maley, an attorney who advised the township on economic development and affordable housing. “You’ll put these in place and then there’ll be a fairness hearing with the court.”

The meeting saw extensive questions from residents and criticism from Mayor Tim Donohue about how affordable housing is handled in New Jersey.

“I believe that what the state does is they look at your town from 100,000 feet, not knowing the history of your town, never having visited your town, and plops a map on top of your town and says, ‘You shall do this.’ Well, we’re elected to manage this town,” Donohue said. “Those people were not. They’re bureaucrats from the Department of Community Affairs in New Jersey. Nobody ever voted for them. They weren’t elected to do anything.”

He said the township negotiated a settlement on affordable housing but did not want to meekly accept a ruling from the state.

“We never denied that we had a responsibility to provide affordable housing. In fact, we’re one of the few towns in Cape May County that has built any affordable housing,” Donohue said.

Several residents there Monday questioned committee members about the plans at length. One, who lives in one of the redevelopment zones, expressed concerns that the changes could include allowing condemnation of property in the zones to ease the way for development.

She was assured the area would not allow condemnation the way the zone was initially approved.

Others wanted more detail on what would constitute affordable housing and what has been done so far. One of the people at the meeting was pleased to learn that two affordable housing units were set to be included in a development.

“Really? Oh, that’s wonderful,” she said.

The meeting seemed close to finishing when the discussion began, with several residents questioning the affordable housing plans and other topics for about 45 minutes, starting with Quanette Vasser-McNeal, a former candidate for committee.

At one point, the mayor took issue with a comment from Vasser-McNeal, who said the township failed to comply with the state’s affordable housing requirements.

“That’s not true,” Donohue said, stating that the township met previous obligations and began negotiations on the latest round. Vasser-McNeal said there was a suit filed against the township.

Last year, the Fair Share Housing Center filed a motion in Superior Court arguing that changes to township zoning favored commercial development over residential uses. That dispute appears to have been resolved in the settlement agreement.

In January, the township and the Fair Share Housing Center announced a settlement agreement. That agreement must still be approved by a judge, expected to be decided this summer.

The agreement is just the latest round of a long and convoluted process on affordable housing, one in which many municipal officials over more than a decade have complained about constantly changing rules and obligations.

Courts have found that New Jersey towns have a constitutional obligation to provide at least the opportunity for affordable housing. Starting in the 1980s, the Council on Affordable Housing oversaw municipal efforts to comply. After extensive wrangling, including an attempt by then-Gov. Chris Christie to abolish it, COAH was taken out of the process by the courts, which instead now look to the advocacy group Fair Share Housing Center to work out the appropriate affordable housing plans with municipalities.

The center and Middle Township hammered out an agreement over the course of years, starting in 2019. In 2021, talks seemed to be going badly, with the center accusing Middle Township of dragging its feet.

The township has designated two redevelopment areas, one in the Rio Grande section, another off Indian Trail Road. The ordinances as introduced amended those designations.

According to Maley, the township requires a portion of development projects be set aside for affordable housing. By increasing the allowable density for a project that includes an affordable housing element, the township can help the financing make sense for developers who will otherwise get less than the market rate for those units.

Future projects would have one affordable unit out of five in the project, or 20% of the units to be constructed. Those would include a range of affordability, and could not be age-restricted housing, Maley said. There would be a balance between different levels of income eligibility, Maley said.

“It’s really complicated,” he said.

Donohue said the process is about creating the realistic opportunity for affordable housing to be built by private developers, not for the township to create affordable housing.

“Somebody has to build a project, 20% of which would be affordable units. So we’re working on getting those projects underway,” Maley said.

The redevelopment areas have included greater density for projects that have been under consideration, Maley told committee members. The designation itself allows the township to negotiate with potential developers and offer incentives for development within the areas.

The redevelopment areas are easier to amend, Maley said, adding an additional zoning amendment is planned for an upcoming meeting.

The potential projects that would include affordable housing would be in the areas of the township that have municipal water and sewer and are in the town centers where the development could be the most dense.

“Altogether, it implements that affordable housing settlement,” Maley said.

