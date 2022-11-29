Orange Loop's Bourre announces offseason close for rebranding, remodeling

ATLANTIC CITY — Bourré, a Cajun barbecue restaurant and bar in the Orange Loop commercial district will close Monday in order to remodel during the offseason, according to an announcement on its Facebook page.

Bourre is a part of Pat Fasano's Orange Loop development concept, which aims to transform three city blocks along New York Avenue, St. James Place and Tennessee Avenue into an entertainment district.

"We are closing the doors at Bourré for an exciting redesign and rebrand," Fasano said Tuesday. "Details to come with an opening next spring."

Norstep Productions, the company that booked music, concerts, drag shows and more for Bourré, said the venue's last shows will be this weekend.

The Norstep flyer, titled "See ya later, alligator," advertised a series of bands and other entertainment Saturday and Sunday.

Bourré has been open at 201 S. New York Ave. since 2018. Since then, it has hosted a variety of events and shows, including karaoke nights, Latin nights, bingo nights, drag shows and music, such as September's Frantic City Music Festival.

Fasano didn't give any specifics as to what renovations or rebranding would look like for the bar and restaurant.

"Stay tuned for more exciting announcements," Bourré said on Facebook.