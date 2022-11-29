Orange Loop's Bourre announces offseason close for rebranding, remodeling

Pat Fasano, owner of Bourre in Atlantic City South Jersey live music venues to see artists playing original music,
ATLANTIC CITY — Bourré, a Cajun barbecue restaurant and bar in the Orange Loop commercial district will close Monday in order to remodel during the offseason, according to an announcement on its Facebook page.
Bourre is a part of Pat Fasano's Orange Loop development concept, which aims to transform three city blocks along New York Avenue, St. James Place and Tennessee Avenue into an entertainment district.
"We are closing the doors at Bourré for an exciting redesign and rebrand," Fasano said Tuesday. "Details to come with an opening next spring."
Norstep Productions, the company that booked music, concerts, drag shows and more for Bourré, said the venue's last shows will be this weekend.
The Norstep flyer, titled "See ya later, alligator," advertised a series of bands and other entertainment Saturday and Sunday.
Bourré has been open at 201 S. New York Ave. since 2018. Since then, it has hosted a variety of events and shows, including karaoke nights, Latin nights, bingo nights, drag shows and music, such as September's Frantic City Music Festival.
Fasano didn't give any specifics as to what renovations or rebranding would look like for the bar and restaurant.
"Stay tuned for more exciting announcements," Bourré said on Facebook.
PHOTOS from 420 Fest at Bourre in Atlantic City
042122-pac-nws-bourre
On April 20 2022, in Atlantic City, Bourre hosts their annual 420 Fest, coinciding with the new law being signed into effect by Gov.Murphy allowing people to buy cannabis without a medical card effective April 21st.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
042122-pac-nws-bourre
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
042122-pac-nws-bourre
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
042122-pac-nws-bourre
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
042122-pac-nws-bourre
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
042122-pac-nws-bourre
Mike Lombardi, 42, of Woodbridge, tests product Wednesday at Bourre’s 420 Fest in Atlantic City. Marijuana itself was not for sale at the festival.
MATTHEW STRABUK, FOR THE PRESS
042122-pac-nws-bourre
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
042122-pac-nws-bourre
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
042122-pac-nws-bourre
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
042122-pac-nws-bourre
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
042122-pac-nws-bourre
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
042122-pac-nws-bourre
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
042122-pac-nws-bourre
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
042122-pac-nws-bourre
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
042122-pac-nws-bourre
Bourre in Atlantic City hosts its third annual 420 Fest on the eve of the first legal recreational sales of cannabis in New Jersey.
MATTHEW STRABUK, FOR THE PRESS
042122-pac-nws-bourre
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
042122-pac-nws-bourre
On April 20 2022, in Atlantic City, Bourre hosts their annual 420 Fest, coinciding with the new law being signed into effect by Gov.Murphy allowing people to buy cannabis without a medical card effective April 21st. Dennis Narovchenko, a Philadelphia resident, holds up a piece of Voorhees Fudge Bar Bad Boy fudge, infused with THC.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
042122-pac-nws-bourre
Mike Kozy was offering a sample of one of his products free to any veteran who asked at Bourre.
MATTHEW STRABUK, FOR THE PRESS
042122-pac-nws-bourre
On April 20 2022, in Atlantic City, Bourre hosts their annual 420 Fest, coinciding with the new law being signed into effect by Gov.Murphy allowing people to buy cannabis without a medical card effective April 21st. In the VIP lounge (l-r) Fran Chini, Atlantic City resident Sean Martin a.k.a. the 420 Cowboy, and Tony Chini.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
042122-pac-nws-bourre
On April 20 2022, in Atlantic City, Bourre hosts their annual 420 Fest, coinciding with the new law being signed into effect by Gov.Murphy allowing people to buy cannabis without a medical card effective April 21st. Mike Lombardi, 42, from Woodbridge.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
042122-pac-nws-bourre
On April 20 2022, in Atlantic City, Bourre hosts their annual 420 Fest, coinciding with the new law being signed into effect by Gov.Murphy allowing people to buy cannabis without a medical card effective April 21st. (l-r) John McGreth of Glassboro and Reggie Robinson of Lawnside.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
042122-pac-nws-bourre
On April 20 2022, in Atlantic City, Bourre hosts their annual 420 Fest, coinciding with the new law being signed into effect by Gov.Murphy allowing people to buy cannabis without a medical card effective April 21st. Lawyer Michael Hoffman is working to help expunge criminal records of people convicted over cannabis charges.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
042122-pac-nws-bourre
On April 20 2022, in Atlantic City, Bourre hosts their annual 420 Fest, coinciding with the new law being signed into effect by Gov.Murphy allowing people to buy cannabis without a medical card effective April 21st. Orange Loop developer Patrick Fasano.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
042122-pac-nws-bourre
On April 20 2022, in Atlantic City, Bourre hosts their annual 420 Fest, coinciding with the new law being signed into effect by Gov.Murphy allowing people to buy cannabis without a medical card effective April 21st. Vendor Lori Christman of Pottsville PA at the Froggy's CBD tent.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
