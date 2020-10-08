Orange Loop developers say best is yet to come in Atlantic City neighborhood

“Our goal was to really make this Main Street,” said Callazzo, co-founder and CEO of Alpha Funding Solutions and operator of the Tennessee Avenue Beer Hall and Rhythm & Spirits. “If you’re looking to open a business or live (in Atlantic City), this area should be where you want to be.”

Callazzo said business at the beer hall was up nearly 30% this summer, with only outdoor dining and takeout available, compared to last year, proving the Orange Loop concept is working. An expansion of the outdoor area at the beer hall is in the works, and a gourmet-style pizza parlor will be joining the food options along Tennessee Avenue soon, he said.

The reason for the aggressive expansion, Callazzo suggested, was that the perception of those three blocks has successfully changed, making additional investments both practical and profitable.

“The area has changed positively, very dramatically, over the last few years,” he said. “There’s definitely been a lot more interest from outside developers in the past year. Obviously, COVID-19 put the brakes on some of those plans, but I see people and projects starting to come back.”

