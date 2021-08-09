Opt out of vote-by-mail soon if you want to vote early by machine

Do you want to participate in the state's first foray into early, in-person voting by new machines, which starts Oct. 23?
Other than making sure you are registered to vote by the Oct. 12 deadline, it's also important to opt out of the automatic vote-by-mail list if you are on it, election officials said Monday.
"They will need to opt out in writing to their county clerk," said Cape May County Clerk Rita Rothberg. "We are asking them to do that by Aug. 31."
There's an opt out form on the website capemaycountyvotes.com, Rothberg said.
State law put voters on the list automatically if they had requested a mail-in ballot in 2016, 2017 or 2018. Voters requesting a mail-in ballot since then have gotten on it if they checked the box indicating they wanted to vote by mail at all times in the future.
Vote-by-mail lists are being compiled by county clerks, many of whom will send them to mailing houses in early September. So anyone still on the lists in early September will not be able to vote early — or on Election Day — by machine.
Vote-by-mail ballots must go out in the mail by Sept. 18, according to the New Jersey Department of State.
For those who are still on the vote-by-mail list when it goes to the printer, the option to vote in person would be by provisional ballot "and that is not what a voter is looking for," Rothberg said.
New Jersey lawmakers passed a law to require early voting beginning 10 days before the General Election Day this year, and Gov. Phil Murphy signed it March 30.
About 9,000 of the county's registered 73,700 voters are on the automatic vote-by-mail list, Rothberg said.
Atlantic County Clerk Ed McGettigan is also asking those on the vote-by-mail list to opt out by the end of the month if they want to vote by machine either early or on Election Day.
In Atlantic County, about 19,000 are on the automatic vote-by-mail list, of about 207,000 registered voters, said Assistant County Clerk Mike Sommers.
A voter's paper provisional ballot is only counted if no mail-in ballot has come in in the same name, and if other problems are not found with it.
The simplest way to opt out in Atlantic County is to download the opt-out form at atlanticcountyclerk.org/ and click on 'Elections' then 'Vote By Mail Ballot' then 'Opt Out Request.' Voters can also go to the office in person to opt out quickly, McGettigan said.
"We will be getting general information out for everyone, telling them how to be removed so they do not have to do a provisional vote," McGettigan said.
His office will get information out through press releases and information to municipal clerks, he said.
"We've done mailings in the past, but they don’t seem to be effective. They seem to confuse people," McGettigan said.
One of the few changes is sample ballots will be mailed out about a week earlier than usual, said Sommers. According to the state, sample ballots must go out Oct. 20, which runs Oct. 23 through Oct. 31.
Otherwise his office's role in instituting early voting is minimal, he said.
Sommers said the sample ballots will be posted online even earlier. There is an unofficial list of candidates on the clerk's website, in the moving banner at the top.
There will be five early voting polling places in Atlantic County and three in Cape May County, based on population. All must be open for early voting from at least 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23 through Saturday, Oct. 30, and on Sunday Oct. 31 from at least 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
There will be no early voting on Monday, Nov. 1, to give election workers time to transition to regular Election Day. So while it starts 10 days ahead, there are actually 9 days of early voting.
Vote-by-mail deadlines don't change this year, Sommers said, nor will office staffing.
"We have cross-trained a lot of the employees," McGettigan said. "We can move people from department to department and put them in elections for a while. They are all well trained."
McGettigan said he remains concerned about the quality of the information provided by the State Voter Registration System, which clerks rely on to generate voter mailing lists.
Clerks and other election officials around the state have complained that the SVRS system contains too many errors.
McGettigan's office blamed the SVRS, in part, for the mistake that led to their office sending out the wrong ballots to 554 voters in Hamilton Township in 2020. The mistake is forcing the county to hold a special election for the District 3 county commissioner race affected by the mistake. It will be held concurrently with the 2021 general election.
"It’s hard to say (if the state has improved the SVRS). It’s a moving target," McGettigan said. "I don’t want to point a finger, but we've had a bad experience in the past. That doesn't mean we'll have one in the future."
"They are always trying," Sommers said. "But one thing gets fixed and another thing goes."
REPORTER: Michelle Brunetti Post
609-272-7210
