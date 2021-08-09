Opt out of vote-by-mail soon if you want to vote early by machine

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"We will be getting general information out for everyone, telling them how to be removed so they do not have to do a provisional vote," McGettigan said.

His office will get information out through press releases and information to municipal clerks, he said.

"We've done mailings in the past, but they don’t seem to be effective. They seem to confuse people," McGettigan said.

One of the few changes is sample ballots will be mailed out about a week earlier than usual, said Sommers. According to the state, sample ballots must go out Oct. 20, which runs Oct. 23 through Oct. 31.

Otherwise his office's role in instituting early voting is minimal, he said.

Sommers said the sample ballots will be posted online even earlier. There is an unofficial list of candidates on the clerk's website, in the moving banner at the top.

There will be five early voting polling places in Atlantic County and three in Cape May County, based on population. All must be open for early voting from at least 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23 through Saturday, Oct. 30, and on Sunday Oct. 31 from at least 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.