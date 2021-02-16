Opponents of NJ offshore wind project worry turbines will affect views, fishing, tourism

Atlantic Shores Offshore Wind to test ocean floor for energy project Atlantic Shores Offshore Wind will take its initial steps toward installing New Jersey’s fir…

"The alternative is more pollution," Tittel said.

But a campaign called Go Green and Unseen created by the Conte family raises concerns about the wind farm and its impact on tourism. The campaign's website advocates not against wind energy, but the turbines' location. Instead of 15 miles from the coast, the website advocates for 35 miles away, where they would likely not be seen at all.

"The wind farm will be VERY VISIBLE and create significant visual pollution!" they wrote on the website. "This wind farm is going to set the precedence for all NJ offshore wind farms. Basically, visual pollution could be coming to a NJ beach near you."

One woman visiting the Contes' home who asked not to be identified said the sight of offshore wind turbines would harm more than the view for people on the beach, one of the last places people aren't reminded of the world's industrialization.

"They will not be able to look out on the horizon and dream," the woman said of beachgoers.

Science says the human eye can generally see 3 miles out to sea, but various factors can increase or decrease that range. The height of the observer impacts sight line, along with the weather, and even the curvature of the Earth. Summer haze and evaporation from the ocean will limit views of the turbines.