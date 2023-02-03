Ocean County officials are looking for public input before they proceed with allocating more than $25 million in American Rescue Plan funds.

Officials will hold a public meeting at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the county Administration Building, 101 Hooper Ave. in Toms River, ahead of the commissioners' expected vote to approve the spending plan at their next meeting, 4 p.m. Feb. 15.

President Joe Biden signed the American Rescue Plan in March 2021 as a means of addressing issues caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

County Commissioner Gary Quinn on Friday said officials performed a "thorough" review, agreeing to spend the money to address mental health, financial and municipal needs.

“With so many people, including children and teenagers, now suffering with negative mental and behavioral health impacts, and others struggling to get back on their feet financially, a large percentage of the funds will go to updated initiatives and expansion of current services to help our residents,” Quinn said.

The county plans to provide $9.5 million toward negative economic impacts, including support for its Housing Insecurities and Homelessness Service project, officials said.

The need stems from the county's projected population at risk of becoming homeless, officials said, adding that foreclosure rates have increased because of the pandemic.

The county plans to offer housing aid through rental security deposits, temporary rental assistance, rental application fees, moving expenses and other associated costs on a case-by-case basis, officials said.

The county also plans to put $3.7 million toward expanding programs offered to address mental health needs, particularly among children and teens, officials said.

Some of those programs include trauma and grief counseling for younger residents and the county's On Point co-responder program, which will be used for individuals experiencing mental illness to pivot them from the criminal justice system. That program gives support to law enforcement operations to ensure the communities impacted by COVID-19 derived or exacerbated stress, anxiety and depression can get care, officials said.

Locally, some of the money will be sent to Ship Bottom and Beach Haven on Long Beach Island for infrastructure needs, officials said.

"It’s important residents and organizations have an opportunity to provide input and comments on how we anticipate allocating these funds,” Commissioner John P. Kelly said. “While this is just a portion of the money Ocean County will receive, we want to be transparent of its use.”

A draft of the plan is available at co.ocean.nj.us.