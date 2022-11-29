 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Opinions sought for NJ Transit's Sustainability Plan

Train Tracks

New Jersey Transit train riders watch an arriving train on the platform in Absecon, Monday Aug. 1, 2016. Atlantic County officials want NJT to double the number of tracks in an effort to boost the economy. (Michael Ein/Staff Photographer)

 Michael Ein / Staff Photographer

NEWARK — New Jersey Transit is inviting input from the public as it continues to develop its sustainability plan. 

A webinar on the plan will be held on Dec. 13, from noon to 1:30 p.m.

During it, NJ Transit officials will share the plan's framework with the public, offering opinions about it.

Registration is available online.

The Sustainability Plan examines clean-energy initiatives including energy consumption, clean technology, resiliency and customer experience, NJ Transit said.

NJ Transit has been in talks with stakeholders, advocacy groups and the public to develop the plan, which was drafted after previous meetings, the company said.

