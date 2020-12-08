Opening of Cape May County clinic offers veterans long-awaited services

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — The new Cape May County veterans outpatient clinic is officially open, capping a years-long effort to move away from the old site at the Coast Guard base in Cape May.
The 11,000-square-foot clinic, located in the County Commons complex in the Rio Grande section of the township, offers expanded services including telehealth, hearing aid maintenance and repair, prescription drug benefits, physical therapy and optometry services, on top of the services that were provided at the old site.
“This is a wonderful day for our veterans,” county Freeholder Director Gerald Thornton said Tuesday. “This started with former Congressman (Frank) LoBiondo. We secured a clinic at the U.S. Coast Guard base in Cape May years ago, but we all knew that it was not good enough. So getting this done is a dream come true, and I could not be prouder of everyone who worked so hard to get this done.”
The new clinic follows the opening of similar veterans health care facilities in Atlantic and Cumberland counties over the past decade. Before the opening of the clinics, local veterans would have to drive or ride a bus to Wilmington, Delaware, or Philadelphia for their appointments.
The new clinics in Atlantic and Cumberland counties, as well as the older, smaller clinic at the Coast Guard base, made it easier for veterans living in Cape May County, Thornton said, but they still lacked an easily accessible new facility with expanded services.
“I get emotional sometimes about this issue because for years our veterans had to travel so far for just basic services, and frankly it was horrible,” said U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-2nd. “They would commute together and would literally have to bring a bottle to sometimes urinate in. Our South Jersey veterans are every bit as brave and noble as all other veterans in this country, and they didn’t deserve that.”
Van Drew said the best solution for veterans’ needs is to give them a card that allows them to go to any doctor at any time, but until then, this clinic offers a one-stop shop for their needs.
The clinic is now fully operational, but it is not allowing walk-in appointments because of the COVID-19 pandemic, said Jacob Dillon, public affairs officer for the Wilmington VA Medical Center.
The opening of the clinic also breathes new life into the former shopping center in Rio Grande that once hosted a Kmart and a movie theater.
In 2018, the county purchased the 180,000-square-foot, 15-acre shopping center out of bankruptcy for $5.75 million and renamed it County Commons. It also includes state and county offices in a One Stop Career Center, the county’s Human Services Department and commercial tenants such as Tractor Supply.
Thornton said the county spent about $20 million in rehabilitation costs but will ultimately make money because of rents that exceed $2 million per year.
The former Rio Stadium 12 theater, which closed in May 2019, is supposed to reopen under new ownership, but that has been delayed because of the pandemic, officials said. The new owners were expected to be the same partners who rehabilitated theaters in Northfield and Stone Harbor.
“Between the new clinic and the other sites there, this is one of the best projects I’ve been a part of,” Thornton said. “We’re waiting for the vaccines to come online, and if they do and we get back to normal, we hope that the theater can reopen by the summer.”
