Opening of Cape May County clinic offers veterans long-awaited services

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“I get emotional sometimes about this issue because for years our veterans had to travel so far for just basic services, and frankly it was horrible,” said U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-2nd. “They would commute together and would literally have to bring a bottle to sometimes urinate in. Our South Jersey veterans are every bit as brave and noble as all other veterans in this country, and they didn’t deserve that.”

Van Drew said the best solution for veterans’ needs is to give them a card that allows them to go to any doctor at any time, but until then, this clinic offers a one-stop shop for their needs.

The clinic is now fully operational, but it is not allowing walk-in appointments because of the COVID-19 pandemic, said Jacob Dillon, public affairs officer for the Wilmington VA Medical Center.

The opening of the clinic also breathes new life into the former shopping center in Rio Grande that once hosted a Kmart and a movie theater.

In 2018, the county purchased the 180,000-square-foot, 15-acre shopping center out of bankruptcy for $5.75 million and renamed it County Commons. It also includes state and county offices in a One Stop Career Center, the county’s Human Services Department and commercial tenants such as Tractor Supply.