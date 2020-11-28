Open-air hangar gives Lower Township aviation museum confidence to hold holiday charity event

LOWER TOWNSHIP — The Naval Air Station Wildwood Aviation Museum on Saturday held a charity event that saw its aircraft sporting festive decorations.
Titled Christmas at the Hangar, the event helped the museum collect canned and dried foods for the Cape May Community Food Closet. Visitors were also welcome to refreshments and discounted items at the gift shop, as well as live music, visits from Santa and opportunities for professional photography.
Jeremy Emeras said that due to the the hangar being open, allowing fresh air to circulate, his concerns about COVID-19 were kept to a minimum.
“There are always (concerns) when it’s a group event or it’s a lot of people getting together,” said Emeras, 37, of New York, “but the fact that it’s outside is more reassuring.”
The museum reopened in July. Masks are required, and social distancing was maintained wherever possible.
According to museum Chief Operating Officer Bruce Fournier, the community has greatly appreciated the opportunity to get out of the house.
“We had an event at the end of the summer called Air Fest,” Fournier said. “We had such a response from that. People really appreciated that we still had it. In fact, that was the impetus to have this event. As you can see, we’re indoor-outdoor, so it really works out well.”
Several dozen people were in the museum at a given time Saturday morning, but still a safe amount away from its current capacity, Fournier said.
