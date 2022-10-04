Oops, we weren't supposed to sell that property, city says of contested parcel in auction

ATLANTIC CITY — It's a good thing a bidder complained that someone else was given too much time to outbid him during the city's Sept. 14 online auction of city-owned real estate, and City Council held off on accepting high bids at its September meeting.

The property at 822 Lexington Ave. that was the subject of the complaint was not really owned by the city, Solicitor Mike Perugini said during a special meeting Tuesday night.

Council voted to accept all other high bids, but not the one for the contested property.

"There is a long history with the property. ... Back in 2015 a church made application to become exempt, and succeeded in tax court," Perugini said.

But somehow it remained on the city's taxable list and racked up unpaid city taxes.

"There is nothing to argue about. They don’t own the property," said the bidder who complained, Solomon Andemariane, when reached by phone Tuesday night.

But he was pretty disgusted with the process.

"It's a mess. They don't even have a clear title, and they want to sell," Andemariane said.

Perugini said the city didn't realize its mistake until recently and after a final foreclosure judgment had been entered.

The ownership of the property has reverted back to the church, Perugini said.

Council Vice President Kaleem Shabazz said after the meeting that the church has not been active for a while.

"The bottom line is that property should not have been in the auction at all," Shabazz said.

"So this goes back to 2015?" asked Councilwoman LaToya Dunston, "So it took seven years to catch up with the fact that the property should have been tax exempt?"

Perugini replied that was correct.

During the meeting, council also gave permission to Ocean Casino Resort to have a fireworks display to celebrate its anniversary Oct. 13.

It also went into closed session to discuss potential settlement of a lawsuit against the city by the South Jersey AIDS Alliance over the city's attempt to close the nonprofit's needle exchange last year.

There was no vote taken after closed session, and council said the settlement vote is postponed until a later time.

Council had postponed acceptance of high bids from its most recent real estate auction at its September meeting, after Andemariane said he improperly lost out on a property after the bidding process should have closed.

“I was the last person to bid at 11 a.m., when it was supposed to end. I bid $130,000,” said Andemariane. “Seven minutes later someone bid $140,000 (and it was accepted). I think I should be awarded it for $130,000.”

Bob Dann, an executive vice president with Max Spann Real Estate & Auction Company, has said there was no hard cutoff of bids at 11 a.m., and Andemariane knew that.

“The auction didn’t end until 11:20 a.m.,” Dann said previously. “(Andemariane) bid after 11.”

Advertising materials for the auction were a bit confusing on the issue of start and stop times. In information on its website, Max Spann says:

“Online Auction Bidding: Opens Monday, September 12, 2022 9 am and Concludes Wednesday, September 14, 2022 Group A:11 am, Group B:12 pm.”

The property in question was in Group A, and the statement can be interpreted to mean the bidding closes at 11 a.m. for that group. But Dann said 11 a.m. was the official start of bids, with pre-bidding happening earlier.

The auction raised almost $2.5 million for the city, said Shabazz, who had warned against the city assuming the auction was not properly run.

The Sept. 14 auction included an almost 4-acre site in an area zoned for use by a cannabis business, as well as waterfront and commercial lots and other development sites. Eleven homes in need of renovation were also included, as well as a waterfront residential lot with new bulkheads.