Online petition supports LGBTQ students at Ocean City High School

OCEAN CITY — An online petition with a message that LGBTQ students belong at Ocean City High School rapidly gained thousands of signatures, as new state education standards remain a flashpoint in the seaside community.

The petition drive on the website Change.org started in response to a Thursday rally at Mark Soifer Park on Asbury Avenue, across from City Hall, during which community members, students and religious leaders supported a state bill that would create a “parents bill of rights.”

By Monday afternoon, the online petition had more than 3,350 signatures.

The new standards, approved in 2020 and going into effect this year, cover a multitude of topics, including nutrition, exercise, and mental health, as well as the risks of tobacco, alcohol and drugs. But it is the language on sexuality that has drawn the most criticism.

Local opponents say the standards overstep the role of the family.

For several of the speakers at the Thursday rally, the inclusion of material on gender identity and sexuality are of primary concern, with speakers decrying the inclusion of discussions on homosexuality and gender roles in educational materials, particularly for young students.

“Bluntly, they believe gay and trans people, students should be shunned from our schools and Ocean City itself,” reads the petition.

Change.org is based in California and allows individuals to launch petitions for a variety of topics.

The petition alleges that the event in the Ocean City park, and the campaign against the standards, are driven by a wish to exclude gay, trans, bisexual and others from public life.

"According to them (the protestors), any mention of LGBTQ people's existence in schools is 'indoctrination,' 'sexualization.' To them, gay and trans people and students are dangerous, ugly, wrong,” the petition reads. “Enough. As a community, Ocean City must come together and unequivocally declare queer kids belong here.”

The petition states that health needs of LGBTQ students should be included in health classes and their history taught in schools.

“Anything less is a refusal of our humanity, of our dignity as people. This is not the 1950s. LGBTQ people and students are here, we're proud, and we're going nowhere,” the petition reads.

Robin Shaffer, the president of the Ocean City Alliance for Sensible Education, which organized the Thursday event, denies the petitioners' characterization of the rally and of his group’s efforts.

“The message the organizers intended was that of love and acceptance. We also spoke about keeping our children safe from harm, understanding that schools need to have guardrails in what they teach, and the importance of faith and family,” Shaffer said Monday.

There were criticisms of social acceptance of differences in sexuality and gender expression both at the rally and at the public comment portion of the City Council meeting later that evening, at which council unanimously approved a resolution supporting the parental bill of rights.

“While we did not necessarily agree with every word spoken at the rally, we understand the importance of freedom of speech and thought, and the need to tolerate diverse viewpoints in civic discourse,” Shaffer said.

He argued that it is “militant LGBTQIA activists” who are distorting their message, and states most do not live in Ocean City, saying they are lying about the rally. He said people who attended the rally, including children, have been threatened or intimidated online. Shaffer said no one said anything about excluding students from school.

“But to LGBTQIA militants, the truth doesn’t matter. They will continue to indoctrinate and groom kids — our kids — with lies and a perceived victimhood, fueled by a media and public that runs scared, lest they be labeled as bigoted, homophobic or transphobic,” Shaffer said in a prepared response. “When they cannot debate an issue on its merits, I suppose it is easier for them to start name calling instead.”

He added that one of the speakers on Thursday was “formerly gay.”

“The bottom line is that we support the rights of any person to live their lives free from hate or intimidation,” Shaffer said. “And we support the rights of the faith community and families, just as we do our public schools to handle topics appropriate to each setting. Our schools are on the front lines. Things are only going to get worse for our children if we back away because of threats and intimidation. If we cede this ground, and do not push forward, our future generations will operate on false oppression premises, accept hyper sexuality in schools and in pop culture, and turn their backs on faith.”

Many of those signing the petition appear to be from Ocean City or alumni of the school system. Marina Yiannos, who described herself as a former OCHS student, said she has seen hatred in Ocean City.

“It’s often covered up and ignored,” she wrote as a reason for signing the petition. “I will never understand people who use their own religion as an excuse to discriminate against others, when Jesus or any other figure is meant to accept all those that they have put on this earth. It’s time for a change.”

Others said they have seen the area become less tolerant. One person wrote “I was a transgender student at OCHS, and I have experienced hatred from faculty and staff. Their bigotry did not change my identity, but only proved that our school systems did not care about their students well-being.”

Both sides of the argument allege intimidation and bullying. Shaffer alleges there have been death threats and vulgar responses to those who attended the protest, which he described as peaceful and positive. Shaffer said Monday that police had been notified. Ocean City spokesman Doug Bergen confirmed a police report had been filed, but details of the allegations were not immediately available.

“They are seeking to shun us from society. They are seeking to turn back the clock to a time when gay and trans people were subjugated under the same ‘pedophile,’ or ‘groomer’ charge,” reads the petition.