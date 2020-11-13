Online gambling, sports betting continue to grow as Atlantic City casino revenue drops

"Without guests on property, Atlantic City’s casinos are limited in their ability to leverage non-gaming amenities which limits their ability to put more employees back to work," Bokunewicz said.

The casinos reported $186.1 million in casino win in October, a decrease of more than $16 million from the same period in 2019. Only one property, Ocean Casino Resort, reported an increase in casino win last month.

Casino Control Commission Chairman James Plousis touted the industry's performance for operating in a challenging and unpredictable environment.

"During this time, Atlantic City continues to show resilience in the face of necessary and ongoing restrictions on capacity, amenities and entertainment," Plousis said Friday in a prepared statement.

The nearly four-month industrywide closure to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, which began March 16 and lasted until Gov. Phil Murphy permitted the gambling parlors to reopen July 2, significantly impacted the casinos' annual performance. Through the first 10 months of 2020, total gaming revenue and casino win have declined by 23% and 46%, respectively, compared to the same period last year.