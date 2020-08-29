ABSECON — An online fundraiser for the wife of an Egg Harbor Township man who died after a rollover crash in Montana earlier this month has raised over $1,000.
Benjamin D. Clayton, 33, was killed and his wife, Kimberley, 29, was seriously injured Aug. 16 after their SUV struck trees and rolled down a rocky embankment, the state Highway Patrol reported to the Daily Voice.
Kimberly set up a GoFundMe campaign Friday, titled “I need help with costs of living.” It’s raised $1,200 so far of its $10,000 goal, according to the site.
She is currently unable to work or pay the bills to keep their home, according to the campaign.
“It’s a miracle I’m still alive,” she said in the fundraiser’s description. “ ... He was my whole life and I don’t even know how to continue without him. I just can’t imagine losing our dream home.”
Benjamin was driving on a rugged dirt road when he lost control of his vehicle on a curve, struck several trees and rolled down a 300-foot embankment, a spokesman for the agency told the outlet. Kimberly was able to crawl out of the SUV and call 911.
Clayton was involved in the South Jersey music scene as a singer, guitarist and songwriter.
The crash remains under investigation.
