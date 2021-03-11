One year into pandemic, Atlantic City Salvation Army has served more than a half-million meals

ATLANTIC CITY — Although Tom Adam has been able to work during the COVID-19 pandemic, it hasn't been as consistent as he'd like.
For the 55-year-old, the city's Salvation Army Corps on Texas Avenue has been a much-needed financial reprieve as society has gone a full year reeling from the damage brought on by COVID-19.
"(With) this food here, having a chance every day to not pay (for food) is a blessing," said Adam, who lives down the street from the facility. "It's important because of the people around here. It's hard. Luckily, I'm working."
Adam was among a few dozen city residents who made their way to the facility in search of a meal Wednesday.
Since March 17, 2020, the Salvation Army Atlantic City Corps has provided food pantry and soup kitchen services Monday through Friday.
ATLANTIC CITY — Residents affected by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic will be able to pick up …
Corps Capt. Frank Picciotto said the facility has given out more than 500,000 meals from the pantry since then, marking a 127% increase from 2019. More than 30,000 meals were also handed out from the soup kitchen over the same period, he added. The Salvation Army expanded pantry visits per family to twice a month.
"Sometimes if people need it more (than twice), we're here to help out with that," Picciotto said. "There have been people who were laid off from the casinos or had decreased hours."
This June will mark the fifth year of this Salvation Army unit being at the Texas Avenue location, Picciotto said.
The corps captain said the facility's resort location is a prime area to serve the community.
Here is a list of local organizations in your area that are serving Thanksgiving dinners to …
"We love being here," he said. "We love being right here at the forefront where there's really a lot of struggle going on, and suffering."
Ed Scott, a 55-year-old city resident, was a barber at Atlantic Avenue's Cuts & Styles before it went out of business a few months ago. He described his working over the past year as "sporadic," taking part-time jobs whenever he could to secure some form of regular income. Before the pandemic, he used the Salvation Army's food services occasionally, but he now finds himself going more often.
"It's been very important due to the post-epidemic (effects) of the coronavirus," Scott said. "A lot of people are out of work, and it really impacted our community. Really, the Salvation Army is a pillar in the community for Atlantic City. A lot of people rely on it."
031121_nws_salvationarmy
HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES
031121_nws_salvationarmy
031121_nws_salvationarmy
031121_nws_salvationarmy
031121_nws_salvationarmy
031121_nws_salvationarmy
031121_nws_salvationarmy
031121_nws_salvationarmy
031121_nws_salvationarmy
031121_nws_salvationarmy
031121_nws_salvationarmy
031121_nws_salvationarmy
031121_nws_salvationarmy
031121_nws_salvationarmy
031121_nws_salvationarmy
031121_nws_salvationarmy
031121_nws_salvationarmy
031121_nws_salvationarmy
031121_nws_salvationarmy
031121_nws_salvationarmy
031121_nws_salvationarmy
031121_nws_salvationarmy
031121_nws_salvationarmy
031121_nws_salvationarmy
031121_nws_salvationarmy
031121_nws_salvationarmy
031121_nws_salvationarmy
031121_nws_salvationarmy
031121_nws_salvationarmy
031121_nws_salvationarmy
031121_nws_salvationarmy
031121_nws_salvationarmy
031121_nws_salvationarmy
031121_nws_salvationarmy
031121_nws_salvationarmy
031121_nws_salvationarmy
031121_nws_salvationarmy
031121_nws_salvationarmy
031121_nws_salvationarmy
031121_nws_salvationarmy
031121_nws_salvationarmy
031121_nws_salvationarmy
031121_nws_salvationarmy
031121_nws_salvationarmy
031121_nws_salvationarmy
031121_nws_salvationarmy
031121_nws_salvationarmy
031121_nws_salvationarmy
031121_nws_salvationarmy
Contact Ahmad Austin:
609-272-7404
Twitter @ACPressAustin
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.