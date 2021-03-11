One year into pandemic, Atlantic City Salvation Army has served more than a half-million meals

ATLANTIC CITY — Although Tom Adam has been able to work during the COVID-19 pandemic, it hasn't been as consistent as he'd like.

For the 55-year-old, the city's Salvation Army Corps on Texas Avenue has been a much-needed financial reprieve as society has gone a full year reeling from the damage brought on by COVID-19.

"(With) this food here, having a chance every day to not pay (for food) is a blessing," said Adam, who lives down the street from the facility. "It's important because of the people around here. It's hard. Luckily, I'm working."

Adam was among a few dozen city residents who made their way to the facility in search of a meal Wednesday.

Since March 17, 2020, the Salvation Army Atlantic City Corps has provided food pantry and soup kitchen services Monday through Friday.

Corps Capt. Frank Picciotto said the facility has given out more than 500,000 meals from the pantry since then, marking a 127% increase from 2019. More than 30,000 meals were also handed out from the soup kitchen over the same period, he added. The Salvation Army expanded pantry visits per family to twice a month.