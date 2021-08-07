One year after tornado, Marmora neighborhood mostly back to normal

UPPER TOWNSHIP — A year after a tornado spun off from Tropical Storm Isaias tore a winding path of destruction through the Marmora section of the township, most things are back to normal.
But for Elliot Breunig, who was at work at his family’s business the morning of Aug. 4, 2020, the memories remain. Interviewed on Friday morning, he said he pays far more attention now when skies darken or the winds pick up.
“I used to always have the feeling that when you’re inside, you’re safe,” Breunig said.
That was before the tornado slammed a tree into the side of their building on Route 9, tearing away a wall. No one was badly hurt, Breunig said, describing some scrapes, bruises and friction burns as people in the upstairs office dove out of the way. He said someone glanced out a window, and as fast as he could say, “Wow, look at that,” the tornado hit.
“As quickly as it happened, it was over,” Breunig said. “Then you look up and realize you’re missing a whole wall and part of a roof.”
Several people who experienced the tornado described it as sounding like a 747 or other commercial aircraft landing nearby.
“We were very, very lucky,” said Paul Dietrich, Upper Township’s engineer. The tornado had the potential to cause serious injury or even death, passing close to a summer campground. A few people were hurt, but no one reported major injuries.
The tropical storm that spawned it also did damage, downing trees throughout the township and leaving a significant number of residents without power, some for days.
The tornado packed the most concentrated punch, with winds of 100 mph. That puts it at a 1 on the Enhanced Fujita scale, which goes to 5 for storms with winds over 200 mph, but those who witnessed it say it was plenty strong.
“The window broke right here,” said Earl Tarves, gesturing over his shoulder in his living room in the Pine Hill Mobile Home Court. “I was sitting right here when it did.”
The day after the storm, Tarves described the passing tornado as the loudest sound he had ever heard, which is saying something for someone who served in combat in Vietnam in a Marine rifle company.
His neighbors suffered some of the worst structural damage from the twister, including a home across the street where winds tore off the roof, and moved another from its foundation. The 55-and-older community is a mix of summer and year-round residents. While the homes are described as mobile, they are placed on a foundation and not designed to be moved once installed.
Tarves said he fixed his window himself, but most of the neighbors put in insurance claims. One of his neighbors had to be helped out of her damaged home by firefighters when the stairs were damaged.
Things are almost all back to normal, Tarves said. Across the street, a new trailer is in place where one, too damaged to repair, had been demolished.
The tornado began as a waterspout about 9:45 a.m. and traveled along Corsons Inlet between Ocean City and Strathmere. From there, it crossed Ocean Drive, mangling a line of cedar trees, and continued across the marsh to cross the Garden State Parkway, where crews this spring removed the twisted tree stumps.
The twister toppled headstones in the Seaside Cemetery and did other damage before hitting the building where Breunig works.
The front of the blue building says “Glory Road Monuments,” but that business was housed in a building next door, one that also saw extensive damage. The larger building houses Sterling Tackle, a business his father launched, designing, manufacturing and selling lures for tuna and other deep-sea fish. Breunig said his father, Steve Breunig, recently patented a new tuna lure.
Steve Breunig also has a construction company, performing most of the work on the building, his son said. Still, the repairs were not completed until the winter.
The building next door will not be repaired. According to Dietrich, the owners have already received township approval to demolish that building and replace it. Breunig said even beyond the damage from the tornado, the building itself is old.
The huge, spreading oak is gone from the front of the building. When it fell, it also crushed cars parked outside. Breunig said two vehicles were totaled and three others had thousands of dollars’ worth of damage.
Several other businesses and properties were damaged in the tornado’s path, along with snapped power lines, broken trees and damaged cars. In the immediate aftermath, winds scattered debris across roads and emergency responders kept the curious away from dangerous lines.
While some repairs continue, and work has yet to begin on replacement of one building, there are few signs today of the devastation of 2020.
