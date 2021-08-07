One year after tornado, Marmora neighborhood mostly back to normal

The tropical storm that spawned it also did damage, downing trees throughout the township and leaving a significant number of residents without power, some for days.

The tornado packed the most concentrated punch, with winds of 100 mph. That puts it at a 1 on the Enhanced Fujita scale, which goes to 5 for storms with winds over 200 mph, but those who witnessed it say it was plenty strong.

“The window broke right here,” said Earl Tarves, gesturing over his shoulder in his living room in the Pine Hill Mobile Home Court. “I was sitting right here when it did.”

The day after the storm, Tarves described the passing tornado as the loudest sound he had ever heard, which is saying something for someone who served in combat in Vietnam in a Marine rifle company.

His neighbors suffered some of the worst structural damage from the twister, including a home across the street where winds tore off the roof, and moved another from its foundation. The 55-and-older community is a mix of summer and year-round residents. While the homes are described as mobile, they are placed on a foundation and not designed to be moved once installed.