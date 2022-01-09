One sent to trauma center following fiery crash in Richland

One person was sent to a trauma center following a fiery crash in the Richland section of Buena Vista Township on Saturday night, according to the Collings Lakes Fire Department.
Collings Lakes stations 12-3, 12-1 and 12-6 were dispatched around 6:49 p.m. to the area of 806 Weymouth Road for a motor vehicle crash involving fire. The vehicle was located in the trees off Weymouth Road. There was no entrapment, officials said.
Two engine trucks handled the fire, and a rescue and utility truck were also on scene. Buena Regional High School served as the landing zone for Southstar medevac to transport the patient to a nearby trauma center, official said. A status on the patient was not made known.
The scene was cleared around 7:45 p.m. with no personnel injuries reported.
