One plover chick nears adulthood on the Strathmere beach

UPPER TOWNSHIP — On a sunny summer afternoon, Deborah Rivel waves to get a family’s attention as they walk toward a pair of well-camouflaged birds on the beach.

The family members were trying to avoid disturbing the animals, giving a wide berth to the tideline where the tiny piping plovers feed each day. But the two remaining plover on the beach had already retreated back to the dry sand, right in the path of the walkers.

This year, four piping plover chicks hatched on the Strathmere beach. Only one survived to fledge.

Rivel is a wildlife film producer and one of the organizers of the Strathmere Plover Project, a group of volunteers who work to protect the birds and other species that nest on the beach. She and other volunteers keep an eye on the birds and educate beachgoers about them.

Most years, about 100 piping plover pairs nest along the length of New Jersey. There are some natural areas, such as in the Forsythe National Wildlife Refuge in Smithville. Rivel said there is also a nest with four more chicks across the inlet, in the wider area of Corsons Inlet State Park in Ocean City.

In many areas of the state, the easily frightened birds compete with crowds of summer visitors.

Naturalists placed bands on the birds to keep track of them. At that point, the birds are named. The surviving chick is named DeeDee, Rivel said. The mother, “Celia,” left the beach last week, which Rivel said is typical plover behavior, getting ready to migrate south in August. That left DeeDee with her dad, “Cliff.”

DeeDee cannot fly yet but is likely to start this week.

“Each day she is a little bigger and sprouting more feathers,” Rivel said. The chick is still noticeably smaller than the adult parent, who is usually close by when she feeds at the waterline.

Once she is able to fly, both birds will likely move on from the Strathmere beach. In any case, they will no longer need the volunteers from the Strathmere Plover Project watching over them, which Rivel indicated will be a relief.

Last year, a wide area of the Upper Township beach was roped off for the birds. This year, the nests are within the Corsons Inlet State Park area in the north end of the barrier island, which has kept the animals away from some beach activity.

Warning signs also dot the beaches, with an illustration of just how small the birds are when they are young. Still, the birds must leave the roped-off areas to forage by the tideline.

Last year, two pair nested on the Strathmere beach, the first time that happened in years. At one time, there were nests in Strathmere every summer.

The first chick was gone soon after it was born.

“It was a sneak attack by a crow,” Rivel said. “It was horrible.”

The fate of the other two remains a mystery. It likely happened at night, when the volunteers are not on the beach, providing an endangered meal for a fox or other predator. Possibly, the birds just could not get enough food.

Rivel said beachgoers are more interested in the birds this year, and more willing to take steps to protect them. Far fewer people are bringing their dogs to the beach in the area this year, she said, saying she is very grateful.