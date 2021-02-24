'One of the last great divas in dance in the region,' Pattie Harris Young, has died

Pattie Harris Young, a giant in the Atlantic City arts community, died this month in Raleigh, North Carolina, after a lengthy illness. She was 86.
Harris Young, who was commonly known by just “Harris,” danced at the now defunct 500 Club at 6 S. Missouri Ave. in Atlantic City, but she first became known as a dancer from the late 1950s to 1968 with Larry Steele’s Smart Affairs at the former Club Harlem on North Kentucky Avenue.
The Atlantic City High School graduate also danced on Broadway in the musicals “Hello Dolly” and “Purlie” and did the off-Broadway play “The Club.”
Harris appeared in the films “Gordon’s War” with Paul Winfield, “The Hospital” with George C. Scott, “Amazing Grace” with Moms Mabley and “Cotton Comes to Harlem,” which was directed by Ossie Davis.
She appeared on “The Ed Sullivan Show” and the New York City public television program “Soul!” and in commercials for Wise potato chips, Metropolitan Life Insurance and Schaefer Beer.
But she impacted the most lives as the founder of the Atlantic City Dance Theatre.
My Happy Place: After a lifetime of dance, Pattie Harris' favorite thing is talking on her cell in her living room
“Pattie is an icon in Atlantic City,” said Councilman Kaleem Shabazz. “She was a community activist before the term was formed. She was a positive presence.”
Karlos LaSane Jr., who now lives in Las Vegas, said his mother, Joanna, helped start Harris’ first dance school in the resort’s 2nd Ward before Harris moved the school, then called Dance Craft, uptown. The school later settled on Atlantic Avenue. It operated for at least 50 years at various locations, including Harris’ house.
“She was tremendous. She kept the light burning. She demanded excellence from you,” said LaSane, who added his dance classes with Harris later helped him with his coordination playing sports.
LaSane was the entertainment director for the Kentucky Avenue Renaissance Festival. He booked Harris’ dance troupe multiple years.
“The recital was everything. Everything you learned led up to the recital,” LaSane said. “What she did for generations of students, boys and girls, but particularly young ladies was invaluable, priceless for generations.”
Besides Harris’ dance school, she taught at the Institute of Arts & Humanities of New Jersey, the Philadelphia School of Dance Arts and the Lynn Welters School of Dance in Washington, D.C.
Harris was also well known in South Jersey because she had so many professional affiliations. They included the board of directors of both the South Jersey Stage Company and the South Jersey Cultural Alliance. She was a member of both the Atlantic City Arts Commission Board and the Children’s Cultural Arts Foundation.
Shabazz said Tuesday he expected to have a resolution for Harris entered into the public record during Wednesday’s City Council meeting.
Ralph E. Hunter Sr., founder of the African American Heritage Museum of Southern New Jersey, said he will always be in debt to Harris, who wore her hair in a colorful Mohawk during her later years.
When Hunter was launching his first exhibit 20 years ago, Harris used her connections and mailing list so that 150 people showed up at Wash’s Inn in Pleasantville.
“She was one of the most outgoing individuals I ever met in my life,” said Hunter, who added Harris was the dance teacher for his grandchildren and his great-grandson. “She has a following that is second to none. She is one of the last great divas in dance in the region.”
When the time is right, a memorial service will be held for Harris at the museum, Hunter said.
R&B singer Angela Burton, of Atlantic City, said Harris knew her since she was a young girl and called her goddaughter. Burton said Harris never missed one of her singing gigs at Club Harlem or at Historic Gardner’s Basin.
“She said, ‘You stick to singing. I’ll stick to dancing,’” said Burton, who helped take care of Harris in her later years. “She has been a mother to me all my life. She was my idol. ... When it came to her career, she remembered everything. I love her so much.”
Although Harris was born in Henderson, North Carolina, and died in Raleigh, she spent many decades in Atlantic City, receiving many awards in the process.
Harris was honored with the Sigma Sigma Achievement Award; the Atlantic County Women’s Hall of Fame and the Home Boys Community Service Award, both in 1999; the John Henry Pop Lloyd Humanitarian Award in 2001; the Afro One Outstanding Achievement Award; and an appreciation award from the Stand for Children Organization, among others.
Ethyln Lassiter, Harris’ cousin, took care of her during the final months before she died Feb. 14.
Lassiter made sure the people who did occupational and physical therapy with Harris had dance backgrounds, so she could do exercises that would help her and that she would be somewhat familiar with.
Lassiter said Harris was an absolute entertainer and a joy. Harris danced up until one month before she died.
“They enjoyed her so much,” said Lassiter about Harris’ therapists. “She turned it into a dance class, a 45-minute session.”
