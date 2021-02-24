'One of the last great divas in dance in the region,' Pattie Harris Young, has died

When Hunter was launching his first exhibit 20 years ago, Harris used her connections and mailing list so that 150 people showed up at Wash’s Inn in Pleasantville.

“She was one of the most outgoing individuals I ever met in my life,” said Hunter, who added Harris was the dance teacher for his grandchildren and his great-grandson. “She has a following that is second to none. She is one of the last great divas in dance in the region.”

When the time is right, a memorial service will be held for Harris at the museum, Hunter said.

R&B singer Angela Burton, of Atlantic City, said Harris knew her since she was a young girl and called her goddaughter. Burton said Harris never missed one of her singing gigs at Club Harlem or at Historic Gardner’s Basin.

“She said, ‘You stick to singing. I’ll stick to dancing,’” said Burton, who helped take care of Harris in her later years. “She has been a mother to me all my life. She was my idol. ... When it came to her career, she remembered everything. I love her so much.”

Although Harris was born in Henderson, North Carolina, and died in Raleigh, she spent many decades in Atlantic City, receiving many awards in the process.