One man wounded in Atlantic City shooting
Atlantic City Police Car
ATLANTIC CITY — Police are investigating a shooting Monday afternoon at Indiana and Baltic avenues.

Officers responded to reports of a man shot at 1:52 p.m., Lt. Kevin Fair said in a news release Tuesday. Someone drove the victim to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus, for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information about the incident can call police at 609-347-5766. Information also can be texted to tip411 (847411). Begin the text with ACPD. All texts are anonymous.

— Vincent Jackson

