ATLANTIC CITY—One man was left injured after officers responded to the beach block of Tennessee Avenue early Monday morning in reference to a ShotSpotter alert, police said. Officers located the victim, a 27-year-old man, from Union County, who transported to the AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Division for treatment. The name of the man was not immediately available.
The investigation is being led by the Violent Crimes Unit. Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the Atlantic City Police Department Violent Crimes Unit at 609-347-5766. Information can be text to tip411 (847411). Begin the text with ACPD. All texts are anonymous.
