One killed, another injured, in A.C. Motorcycle Crash

One person was killed and another injured in an Atlantic City motorcycle crash Saturday night.
According to an Atlantic City Police Department news release, the crash was reported on the 300 block of North Delaware Avenue, with two people being ejected from the motorcycle.
Naisha Peterson, 36, of Mays Landing, was a passenger on the motorcycle and was pronounced dead on the scene. The driver of the motorcycle, a 50-year-old unnmaed man from Vineland, was taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Division, to be treated for serious injuries.
Police urge anyone with additional information to call the Atlantic City Police Department Accident Investigations Section at (609) 347-5744 or send an anonymous text to tip411 (847411). The police asked that residents start their text message with “ACPD.”
Contact Chris Doyle
Tags
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Christopher Doyle
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.