One injured in Upper Township crash

UPPER TOWNSHIP — Rescuers pulled one person from the wreck of a single-car accident on Tuckahoe Road on Sunday night, according to officials with the Marmora Volunteer Fire Company.

Members of the fire company and the Upper Township Division of Emergency Medical Services responded to the crash at around 9 a.m., between Butter Road and Church Road. They found a single vehicle that had left the road, entered a ditch and rolled over with a person trapped inside.

Firefighters used the Jaws of Life extraction equipment to free the patient, who was not injured. There was no immediate information about the cause of the crash, and the fire company did not release the name of the person.

The Tuckahoe Volunteer Fire Company was called to assist with the rescue and the New Jersey State Police are investigating the cause of the accident.

