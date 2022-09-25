One fatality connected to chaotic unsanctioned car rally in Wildwood

WILDWOOD — There is one confirmed death and reports of multiple injuries in series of Saturday night collisions in Wildwood, as officials struggle to contain a pop-up car rally organized without local permits or permission.

Wildwood police said they could release no information Sunday morning but said details would be available later in the day. Wildwood Mayor Pete Byron confirmed there was a fatality and said the investigation is ongoing.

One accident reportedly took place about 9:30 p.m. at Burke and Atlantic avenues, according to 6abc. People who were in Wildwood over the weekend say a car struck a building.

It appears there were several serious accidents related to the rally.

On social media platforms, there is video of a car losing control after taking off at a high rate of speed and slamming into a low-speed vehicle.

Another video posted of a Saturday evening accident shows a vehicle losing control after speeding off a light and clipping another car, then spinning into another lane. A large crowd lines the street.

Officials in the shore resort had warned about the H2oi car event, describing it as an unsanctioned car rally separate from the Fall Classic Car Show taking place this weekend.

Participants in the rally say it is a chance for enthusiasts to check out cool cars and spend time together. But the event has run into serious problems in other communities, particularly in Ocean City, Maryland, where it has taken place in previous years.

The Wildwoods were already set for a busy weekend, with the Irish Fall Festival in North Wildwood and the Fall Classic Car Show planned in Wildwood. That event is not connected with the H2oi rally.

Rally participants shared videos of multiple instances of Wildwood police impounding and towing cars with modifications that are not legal in New Jersey.

Wildwood police took the unusual step of detouring roads and warning drivers to avoid Pacific, Atlantic and Ocean avenues Saturday.

“These roads have significant traffic backups and other issues related to the unsanctioned H2oi event. Several roads have been detoured,” an announcement read Saturday afternoon.

At 9:30 p.m., police announced the George Redding Bridge, the primary route into town, had been closed, also citing the event.

Police throughout the island had their hands full and looked to the Cape May County Sheriff’s Department and other jurisdictions for support. Police from as far away as Atlantic City responded to assist, according to 6abc. North Wildwood police said all days off for officers were canceled as reports came in about “pop-up meets” in the parking lot of the Acme.

“The North Wildwood Police has a zero tolerance policy in place in reference to disorderly conduct and reckless driving for this weekend,” reads the Saturday statement. “We hope everyone has a good time at the Fall Classic Car Show in Wildwood and the Irish Fall Festival here but we will not tolerate the nonsense.”

Other posted video shows hundreds of people in the street, defying a police siren and an officer’s orders to clear the way for his vehicle.

Byron said Sunday morning he could not offer much detail yet, but said there was a great deal of misinformation circulating on social media.

Several event participants condemned reckless behavior Saturday night.

“What happened tonight is sickening. You all should be ashamed,” one poster said, chastising those who encouraged drivers to undertake risky maneuvers. “People lost loved ones tonight for Instagram likes.”

This is a developing story. Check back for further coverage.