FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP — A Bridgeton man is dead after the dump truck he was driving went over the side of a bridge in the township early Friday morning, State Police confirmed.
Matthew Jacobs Jr., 60, was driving a Kenworth T880 dump truck southbound on Bridgeton-Fairton Road and was going over the Cohansey River when he lost control, went through the guardrail on the right and into the water. He died from his injuries, police said.
Emergency crews arrived and were able to rescue the passenger of the dump truck from the water. The unnamed person was taken to a local hospital.
Police are still investigating the crash, officials said.
Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184
Twitter: @ACPress_Russo
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.