One arrested in Bridgeton assault; another incident under investigation

BRIDGETON — A city man was charged Wednesday with aggravated assault and not allowing his fingerprints to be taken after a riverfront fight, police said.

Officers were dispatched at 12:50 p.m. to the riverfront, where police said Eliezar Garcia-Alavez, 33, assaulted somebody.

The victim was taken to Inspira Health Center Bridgeton. Garcia-Alavez was released on his own recognizance, police said.

Meanwhile, an investigation is ongoing after another fight that happened Wednesday in Bridgeton. Police responded to Price Street at 5:43 p.m. looking for a group of juveniles who were allegedly harassing and trying to fight somebody.

The victim said two boys accosted him as he was walking home from school around Pamphylia and Stevenson avenues, police said. One of the boys was described as having been about 16; the other was said to be about 11.

They allegedly asked for the victim’s necklace and pushed him to the ground. The older boy allegedly grabbed the necklace, breaking it in the process, police said.

The two boys then fled, running into the Amity Heights Apartment Complex, police said.

There were no reported injuries.

Anyone with information on the latter case can call Detective Tom Garofolo at 856-451-0033 or visit bpd.tips.

Contact Chris Doyle cdoyle@pressofac.com

