Once a year? These Atlantic City polar bears dip daily.

The two men arrived at the beach in their usual attire: robes and water shoes.

As they walk down to the beach, they disrobe and strip down to their water boots, shorts, beanies and a T-shirt.

“I usually have my water gloves on too, but I forgot them,” Ball said.

Before submerging, Ireland checks the water temperature.

“We usually do a minimum of three minutes, but sometimes we stay longer. After the first 30 seconds, it’s enjoyable,” said Ireland. “Gregg usually stays in a little longer than me.”

As the two chilled out, floating in the ocean waves for over four minutes, they admired the boats that passed by and, occasionally, the people.

“My neighbors always tell my wife, ‘I saw your husband outside in a bathrobe.’ They have no idea what I do,” Ball said.

Although the two go to the Caspian Avenue beach daily because of the calm waters, they sometimes find other places to plunge.

Ireland said he’s plunged all over Absecon Island, at the beach near his home if he needs a quick dip, Minnesota and Ireland.