Once a year? These Atlantic City polar bears dip daily.

ATLANTIC CITY — If you looked out at the waters of the Caspian Avenue beach Thursday afternoon, you may have been shocked to see two human bodies floating in the water.
Brian Ireland, 35, and Gregg Ball, 37, weren’t in the 45-degree water preparing for the Margate Polar Plunge.
The Atlantic City men were there because it’s their daily routine.
“It’s an adrenaline rush after I get out of the water,” said Ireland, part owner and operator of Mr. Finger’s Alibi Gin. “I feel like I can accomplish anything.”
Ireland and Ball started doing their own plunges after the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“If I’m having a bad day at work or something, I come out,” said Ball, who has been working from home since the pandemic started. “Mentally, it’s like a reset.”
“My business was struggling, people were out of work,” said Ireland. “It was a way out.”
Ireland said he was loosely inspired by Wim Hof, a Dutch extreme athlete and motivational speaker known for his ability to withstand cold. Hof’s techniques focus breathing and cold therapy as a path to better health.
Ball, who had been trying cryotherapy, reached out to Ireland once he found out about his daily plunges.
“I never get sick anymore, no COVID, just general wellness,” said Ireland. “It’s also helped my circulation and any inflammation.”
Ball, who also plays hockey in his free time, said his daily plunges have also helped him recover faster from soreness and endure colder temperatures.
The two say they both wear shorts year-round.
They also go ice lake fishing in Minnesota every year with other friends to plunge with at least 80 other people who call themselves the “Lake Harriet Submergents” and also believe in the Wim Hof method.
Ireland and Ball are part of the group’s WhatsApp group chat.
“The amount of people that have been practicing the Wim Hof method is growing,” Ireland said.
The duo have other friends who come out with them occasionally, but Ireland and Ball go every day, consistently.
“They plunge from home,” Ireland said as Ball laughed.
“I’ve been coming here 52 out of the 53 days we’ve started this year,” Ireland said.
Since last December, Ireland and Ball have started their cold therapy season when the water temperature gets on the colder side.
The two men arrived at the beach in their usual attire: robes and water shoes.
As they walk down to the beach, they disrobe and strip down to their water boots, shorts, beanies and a T-shirt.
“I usually have my water gloves on too, but I forgot them,” Ball said.
Before submerging, Ireland checks the water temperature.
“We usually do a minimum of three minutes, but sometimes we stay longer. After the first 30 seconds, it’s enjoyable,” said Ireland. “Gregg usually stays in a little longer than me.”
As the two chilled out, floating in the ocean waves for over four minutes, they admired the boats that passed by and, occasionally, the people.
“My neighbors always tell my wife, ‘I saw your husband outside in a bathrobe.’ They have no idea what I do,” Ball said.
Although the two go to the Caspian Avenue beach daily because of the calm waters, they sometimes find other places to plunge.
Ireland said he’s plunged all over Absecon Island, at the beach near his home if he needs a quick dip, Minnesota and Ireland.
Ball said he likes taking his cold dips in front of Ocean Casino Resort as well.
People sometimes wave or talk to them when the plungers catch their eye.
“They think it’s nuts,” Ball said.
This year, the duo will be plunging at Saturday’s Margate Polar Plunge.
It will be Ball’s first plunge, but not Ireland’s.
“It’s funny because I do this every day,” said Ball. “I’ll probably be in there a little longer than everyone else.”
For anyone who was thinking about testing such a regimen, Ireland advises starting small.
“Start with cold showers, cold baths and then gradually get into it,” he said.
Contact Selena Vazquez:
609-272-7225
