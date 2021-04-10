On one clothesline, stories of resilience and pain in the face of sexual assault

PLEASANTVILLE — Colorful T-shirts hung from a clothesline in front of an office building Friday fluttered in the wind like a Mexican papel picado garland hung for a party. But the messages they displayed were anything but cheerful: “Victim” and “survivor.”

On the 20th anniversary of Sexual Assault Awareness Month, volunteers and staff at Avanzar, the Atlantic County victim advocacy organization, are giving a voice to the often voiceless through the Clothesline Project.

Participants, usually victims or loved ones, created a T-shirt describing their experience or in memory of a loved one who is a victim of sexual assault or sexual violence. The project aims to increase awareness about the prevalence of sexual violence and honor those victimized.

“You want to think about it as a means of therapy to a certain extent,” said Donna D’Andrea, legal service coordinator for Avanzar, describing how survivors put into words or pictures or designs what their experience is or was. “The purpose of it when you display it is really encouraging individuals to walk around the clothesline, to read what the shirts say, so that other people can see what their experience has been.”

Avanzar has been participating in the Clothesline Project for 25 years.