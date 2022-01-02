 Skip to main content
On eve of snowy nor'easter, Atlantic City breaks record high Sunday
ATLANTIC CITY - The day before the city's largest snow storm in at least three years, a record warm day was had in the resort. 

The high temperature at Sen. Frank S. Farley State Marina in Atlantic City was 60 degrees. That beats the previous daily record high of 59 in 1985. Records at the marina stretch back to 1874. 

A warm front lifted north through the region Saturday night, making a mild day even warmer overnight as southwest winds blew in hotter air from the tropics. Temperatures rose from 50 to 60 degrees in the 3 and 4 a.m. hours Sunday, breaking the record early in the day.

Atlantic City International Airport had to reach 66 degrees for the record. It did not do so but did manage to hit 62 degrees, more like mid-October than early January. However, the airport did break the record warmest low temperature on record Saturday. The thermometer only fell to 50 on New Year's Day. The previous record was 49. 

A piercing cold front will rapidly drop temperatures Sunday night. It'll be around 50 by midnight and around 35 when rain begins between 2 and 4 a.m. Snow will then begin shortly after as the thermometer falls to below freezing. Winter storm warnings are in effect for snow, which should total 8 to 14 inches for most of southeastern New Jersey. 

Contact Joe Martucci:

609-272-7247

jmartucci@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpressmartucci

 
