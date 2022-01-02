On eve of snowy nor'easter, Atlantic City breaks record high Sunday

ATLANTIC CITY - The day before the city's largest snow storm in at least three years, a record warm day was had in the resort.
The high temperature at Sen. Frank S. Farley State Marina in Atlantic City was 60 degrees. That beats the previous daily record high of 59 in 1985. Records at the marina stretch back to 1874.
A warm front lifted north through the region Saturday night, making a mild day even warmer overnight as southwest winds blew in hotter air from the tropics. Temperatures rose from 50 to 60 degrees in the 3 and 4 a.m. hours Sunday, breaking the record early in the day.
Atlantic City International Airport had to reach 66 degrees for the record. It did not do so but did manage to hit 62 degrees, more like mid-October than early January. However, the airport did break the record warmest low temperature on record Saturday. The thermometer only fell to 50 on New Year's Day. The previous record was 49.
A piercing cold front will rapidly drop temperatures Sunday night. It'll be around 50 by midnight and around 35 when rain begins between 2 and 4 a.m. Snow will then begin shortly after as the thermometer falls to below freezing. Winter storm warnings are in effect for snow, which should total 8 to 14 inches for most of southeastern New Jersey.
Snow will fall, prompting a winter storm, coastal flood watch for South Jersey
Something in the Air: The 2021-2022 Winter Weather Outlook
An overview of what's to come
Sunday will be the transition day
As a whole, I believe Sunday will be fairly dry. Expect about 30% of your Sunday to be wet during the day. That said, it will be cloudy, something we've been used to since last Monday.
Sunday morning will also bring another familiar face, coastal flooding. With the new moon Sunday, as well as a lack of an offshore wind, will mean minor stage tidal flooding will be present yet again. If you flooded Friday or Saturday, you will again Sunday. Expect the typical areas to flood. Don't drive through the saltwater, and make sure to move your cars if you need to.
Winds will be light during the day, coming from the southwest around 10 mph. High temperatures will be 55 to 65 degrees, not rising all that much from where they will be early Sunday morning.
A ton of cold air will be lurking to our west, though, and that will enter late Sunday. It'll all start with the passage of a cold front 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday. A heavy, but brief, line of rain may accompany this. If it does, we'll watch for damaging winds again.
Coastal storm tries to bring snow Sunday night into Monday
12:00 a.m. Sunday update: As my friend Jim Eberwine says, it's always the first and last snows of the season that surprise. That is looking very close to the truth here as I type this Saturday night. It does look like this coastal storm will sneak up the coast enough to bring snow after temperatures take a dramatic tumble.
More information will come out Sunday afternoon. However, here is an updated look at snow probabilities.
Original Story
Here's what's happening.
That cold front from late Sunday will uncork a slew of frigid air that's been bottled up in the western half of the United States over New Year's weekend. We'll be sliding from the 60s in the early afternoon to the 50s in the evening to the 30s by midnight and then below freezing by sunrise Monday.
Accompanied with this will be breezy winds. Expect gusts from the northwest in the 30s Sunday night into Monday morning. The inflatable holiday decorations could get toppled over with your garbage can, but that's about it.
I still expect localized minor coastal flooding Monday morning, not as widespread as the weekend. Places like the Black Horse Pike, White Horse Pike and the apron going onto the Route 72 bridge in Long Beach Island are places that come to mind. Despite the offshore wind, the new moon means water levels will be a bit high.
So now, the snow potential. As I've been saying since Thursday, a storm will go off the South Carolina coast. It will then move to the northeast, bringing us near a nor'easter.
Whether we're in a nor'easter, with hours of accumulating snow or sleet, or we're on the outside of it, with breezy conditions and a cloudy sky, depends on the track.
I've firmly been in the camp that we will be snowless. The storm should be too far offshore. However, I'll compromise to say that those in Cape May County or along the coast can see light snow Monday morning and midday.
If this were to come true, snow would only accumulate on grassy and colder surfaces. Your post-holiday, Monday morning commute would be slick, but not challenging. At the time of writing, the ICON (German), European and NAM (American) models are in this camp.
The GFS (American) and Canadian models paint a closer-to-the-coast scenario. This would extend the frozen precipitation shield our way, covering the roads with snow. It'd be a hazardous weather day in this scenario. The GFS' ensemble members, which essentially show a range of scenarios for that model, paint anywhere from 2 to 8 inches of snow.
Again, that's an outlier. It still is a good reminder to get the snow shovel ready, have a snow brush in your car and check your tires for grip.
Either way, it will be cold. Highs will only be in the mid 30s, with winds chills near 20 most of the day. This will be our coldest day of the winter so far. Compared to where we've been, it'll be a jacket, hat, scarf and gloves kind of day.
Joe's 7-Day Forecast
Contact Joe Martucci:
609-272-7247
Twitter @acpressmartucci
