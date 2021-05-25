On anniversary of George Floyd's murder, Atlantic City residents mourn and reflect on past year

"One year ago today, George Floyd was murdered, and the ensuing calls for justice following his death galvanized our nation. While some measure of justice was ultimately delivered for George Floyd and his family, it does not bring him, nor the many other victims of injustice, back. He, and they, should all be alive today," Murphy said. "In New Jersey we have enacted new laws to require that body cameras be worn by members of law enforcement and for the Attorney General to independently investigate officer-involved deaths and to present evidence before a grand jury. We are updating use-of-force guidelines for the first time in a generation. And we support efforts to enhance transparency in making the disciplinary records of law enforcement public."