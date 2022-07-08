Older teens can now work 50 hours a week, but will they?

OCEAN CITY — Merchants and workers are celebrating a new law allowing 16- and 17-year-olds to work longer hours each summer, and are hoping it helps them address a worker shortage.

"I am so excited about this," said Stainton's Gallery of Shops manager Bridget Buchanan. "When I saw this (new law), I thought I was going to start crying."

A new law allowing those older teens to work up to 10 hours per day and up to 50 hours per week took effect immediately upon Gov. Phil Murphy signing it Tuesday.

That's up from 8 hours a day and 40 hours a week previously.

It also allows workers under 18 to work for six hours without a break of at least 30 minutes, up from five hours previously.

It will give her more flexibility in staffing, Buchanan said. While she is almost fully staffed, it's good to be able to call on people to work longer hours when needed.

She now has two locations in Ocean City to staff, the main one in the former Stainton's Department Store on Asbury Avenue near 8th Street, and a new location this summer at 12th and the Boardwalk.

"For locations like Ocean City that use a lot of teens, it's monumental. It extends everything for us," said Michele Gillian, president of the Ocean City Chamber of Commerce. "It's a big step forward to make sure we can stay open for business and during traditional hours we've been open previously."

Buchanan may not schedule many workers for 50 hours a week, but the new maximums allow her to be more relaxed about scheduling older teens for eight-hour days and 40-hour weeks.

Years ago when she worked in Atlantic City, one of her teenage workers was off her shift but got into a conversation in the break room and was delayed in punching out. The worker went a half hour over the 40 hours she was allowed, and the store was hit with a considerable fine.

"I get paranoid that will happen," Buchanan said. "Now, instead of scheduling (a 16- or 17-year-old) for 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., I will schedule them 9 a.m. to 5 p.m."

Hooked on Breakfast's Alicia Stauffer, who owns the Asbury Avenue breakfast and lunch restaurant with husband Keven, hadn't heard of the new law but said there were pros and cons to it.

"It could benefit the businesses, but in my honest opinion, I don't think many minors want to work, or are able to work, 50 hours a week," Stauffer said. "A few but not many. Not many adults want that."

In general, she said she has found teens want to work less frequently than they did when she was a teenager. And that is true into their early 20s, she said.

On Friday, though, her 17-year-old server/busser Beth Kenny, a summer resident from Pennsylvania, said she'd like to work more hours, even up to 50 some weeks. She's heading into her senior year of high school and needs to save money for college.

Two teens working Friday afternoon at Spoon & Sip, which sells healthy treats like smoothies and acai bowls, had different takes on the new law.

"I work two jobs, I'm already working those type of hours," said Gianna Matlack, 17, of Ocean City. "It's so worth it. The years I have worked I have saved so much money."

But 15-year-old Ange Petracci, who will be 16 in a couple of weeks, said she is not looking to work so many hours.

"If somebody really needs the money it makes sense," Petracci said. "I'm personally not in that financial situation."

"We're thrilled the governor recognized (teens) are valuable to the workforce," Gillian said. "We lobbied along with the New Jersey Coalition of Businesses to make sure things like this go forward. It's a sensible way to help with the employment crisis at the shore."