Old Brigantine gas station an eyesore to residents, tourists

BRIGANTINE — As people enter the barrier island, the first thing they see isn’t a beautiful beach, but a blighted gas station that residents say remains an eyesore to the community and visitors alike.

The site on Atlantic Brigantine Boulevard is a former Conoco and Shell gas station. A newer looking red Conoco gas sign above the still open Dunkin’ sign invites people to fuel up at one of the four tattered, exposed gas pumps.

The gas station features a workers’ hut that still has oil, cigarettes and hand sanitizer on display for sale, even though the property has been closed for years.

“Tourists still try to use it, and who knows what the state of the electricity is,” said Leslie Jespersen, a city resident. “I watched people last summer not paying attention and even try to stick their credit card in the broken pump.”

The gas station has been around since 2008 and closed in October 2021 after the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection took administrative action, said City Manager Jim Bennett.

Although the site isn’t city owned, the city still maintains the property owned by Las Vegas-based Agre Holdings LLC % Pontus Capital, Bennett said. Agre Holdings LLC bought the property from Bronson Oil Fee Holdings LLC in April 2008 for $800,000. The city did not have any contact information for the property owner, according to records.

“The city, through our property maintenance and legal departments, is working towards getting the site cleaned up and safe for our residents and visitors,” said Bennett. “As there is a very busy Dunkin’ Donuts in the building, it’s imperative that customers are safe to enter and exit the property.”

Jespersen, 37, said the former gas station is probably the only eyesore on the island, and was more than an eyesore since it was literally falling apart.

“I think people in Brigantine really care about the island’s image, and if we are now a luxury resort, I can see why they don’t want a broken-down gas station as a welcome center,” Jespersen said. “Again, Brigantine in general is very concerned with their image because of the number of short-term rentals and summer visitors. They need everything to look marketable.”

The island sees thousands of tourists during the summer, in addition to the thousands of part-time homeowners it houses.

But the gas station doesn’t even have a “closed” sign that tells out-of-towners it is out of business. It does have a couple of paper signs that read “gas station still closed, Dunkin Donuts is not affiliated with Conoco Gas,” boldly written in black marker, though.

“It’s the first intersection as you drive into town, so it was always busy. The location is prime,” said Jespersen. “I don’t know why it closed down. The staff was always friendly.”

A Facebook post on the Brigantine Community Page about the former gas station being an eyesore sparked a discussion with other community members speculating on why it closed, what should be done about the blighted property and what they would like to see at the site.

Some people on the community page said the Wawa next to the former gas station should buy it, close the current Wawa down and then open a Super Wawa. Others say the Dunkin’ that’s on the same site should buy the gas station and turn it into a drive-thru. A select few jokingly said the former gas station should be turned into a “bud barn,” a COVID-19 vaccination site or a “windmill substation.”

Jespersen said the gas station was convenient because of its central location in the heart of the island. Now, the island only has the one Gulf gas station at 3600 Atlantic Brigantine Blvd., which is difficult to navigate since it’s located on the 34th Street circle, Jespersen said.

Although immediate plans for the site are unknown, the city would like to see another successful, prosperous business there, although the gas station opening back up would be ideal, Bennett said.

“There’s already a Dunkin’, but the parking lot is an absolute disaster in the summertime. If they just got rid of the gas station and turned it into decent parking, that would be nice,” Jespersen said. “Or, replace it with another gas station.”