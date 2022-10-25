Old ACPD building, masonic temple an eyesore in the community

ATLANTIC CITY — Over the decades, many real estate properties in the city have been bought, sold and auctioned off.

But the future of one closed, blighted property at the corner of North Hartford and Ventnor avenues remains uncertain.

Anyone strolling through O'Donnell Park, coming out of the Boom Food Market, or staring out of Stockton University's Atlantic City campus windows in the Chelsea neighborhood of the city can easily spot the massive three-story, over 38,000-square-foot building that was the former Masonic Temple.

The property has been shuttered for more than two decades.

Residents of the area have called the building an "eyesore." Boarded-up windows and multiple padlocks on the double doors keep people out of the building.

"It's a shame," said Paola Muriel, the manager of the Boom Market which is next door to the Masonic Temple. "It's a beautiful building, so hopefully it gets sold."

The building has been in disarray for years. In 2011, the Philadelphia Suburban Development Corporation was served notice by the city that the building was unfit for human habitation and posed a danger to public health.

The Philadelphia Suburban Development Corporation, still listed as the owner of the property, didn't return a request for comment.

"This property is not city-owned property, the administration will not be making any comments or discuss future plans regarding the property at this time," city officials said in a statement.

Residents of the area said they have seen homeless people gathering on the steps of the building. However the police department and city officials said they haven't received any complaints about homeless being on the property.

The building was temporarily used by the city's police department from 1988 to 1998 when it housed the department's forensics, vice and other investigation units. The department then moved to its current location at the Public Safety building on Atlantic Avenue.

The property was once on the market for $5 million. According to tax records, it's currently valued at $1.15 million.

But blighted buildings like the temple have been an issue in Atlantic City for years. Local organizations such as the Chelsea Economic Development Corporation have initiatives that focus on beautifying blighted and abandoned buildings by making them marketable to out-of-town developers.

Fixing blight in the city has been a huge issue over the years. In a 2019 report by state Department of Community Affairs Special Council James E. Johnson highlighted the city's property blight as one of its main concerns for development.

“Neighborhood blight has an impact on many aspects of city life,” according to the report. “Land Use Planning and Development will be the primary driver of a master plan for the city and will coordinate state and local efforts to combat blight.”

And residents living around the property said they know little about it.

Vandals have sprayed graffiti on the beige stone façade of the building. Broken Heineken bottles sparkle on the sidewalk, and litter sporadically covers the grassy areas that surround the building.

"I'm from Philly, so I'm not too concerned about the empty houses around," said Tene Jackson, a Chelsea neighborhood resident who lives on North Providence Avenue adjacent to the former Masonic Temple.

Muriel, a former Atlantic City resident, has worked at the Boom Market next to the Temple for years, and said she would like to see something that would benefit the community.

"The city has to step it up," Muriel said about the unused building in the heart of the University District in the city.

Making it safer for the families and Stockton University students in the Chelsea neighborhood, or adding another attraction at the site of the old Masonic Temple, would only benefit the community, said Muriel.

"This area has a lot of tourists that come throughout the year. They should put something that will attract more people," said Muriel.