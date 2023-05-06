ATLANTIC CITY — Police stopped a distressed Dayton, Ohio, man from slitting his throat with a razor blade near the Boardwalk on Thursday, the city's police department said.

“Great work by our officers. Thanks to their dedication, commitment, training and the ACPD's investment in non-lethal options a potentially deadly force incident was resolved with no loss of life,” Police Chief James Sarkos said.

Police said officers were dispatched to the 100 block of South Missouri Avenue at 11:27 p.m. Thursday to help the man, 29, who was threatening to hurt himself.

Officers found the man on the sidewalk near the Boardwalk. He was holding a razor blade to his neck and threatening to kill himself, police in a release Saturday.

Sgt. Daniel Arra with the Atlantic City Police Department's Crisis Negotiation Team talked to the man and tried to keep him calm, but man demanded officers shoot him, police said.

The man started to approach the officers, refusing their orders to stop, so Officer Louis Scarlata used a nonlethal taser to briefly incapacitate him, which allowed them to disarm the man of his makeshift weapon.

The man was unharmed but was transported to AtlantiCare's City Division for further evaluation and treatment, police said.

Anyone who needs assistance or knows someone who needs assistance can call the Suicide and Crisis National Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 or dial 988 to speak with a trained counselor.