The company building a controversial wind farm off New Jersey’s coast is suing Cape May County officials for not fulfilling permitting requests and following regulator orders it argues has delayed the project.

Ocean Wind 1, owned by Danish-based energy company Ørsted, contends the county, its clerk and its engineer are prolonging the paperwork needed for easements required by the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities.

The officials also are not yet granting road opening permits for work in Ocean City, the suit alleges.

The lawsuit was filed July 3, in the same week the Biden administration approved the wind farm’s construction about 13 nautical miles southeast of Atlantic City.

The wind farm’s builder names the county’s clerk and engineer, Rita Rothberg and Robert Church, respectively. It also names Kevin Lare, the clerk for the Cape May County Board of Commissioners.

The lawsuit was filed in Cape May County Superior Court by attorney Christine A. Roy, who did not return a request for comment Tuesday.

Ocean Wind 1’s legal teams contend county officials are not following BPU orders.

The county, however, insists the orders’ being placed in the county’s record would have to be a decision by a court, not state regulators, the lawsuit states.

Michael Donohue, an attorney representing Cape May County on wind-related matters, denounced the lawsuit Tuesday, saying the company chooses to sue instead of meeting for negotiations.

“Demand letters and lawsuits seem to be the only language Ørsted knows,” Donohue said. “The county is reviewing the latest lawsuit from Ørsted and will respond shortly.”

In November, the BPU authorized the easements across Ocean City, where the company intends to run cable lines underground at Roosevelt Boulevard and Bay Avenue. The line would connect to a new energy hub at the site of the former B.L. England Generating Station, which is in the process of being demolished.

The company filed a similar lawsuit in May over Ocean City not awarding city permits for 12 test pits and two soil borings, part of the wind power project’s plans to bring electricity ashore.

The developer’s lawsuit also cites the county’s failure to award road-opening permits to perform “utility and environmental investigations within portions of 35th Street,” leading to a delay in starting construction.

The scope of that work consists of 23 soil borings, two long-term monitoring wells and 40 test pits from 35th Street and West Avenue in Ocean City to Roosevelt Boulevard and Route 9 in Upper Township, the lawsuit states, adding it would take about three weeks to complete the work.

To limit interference with the summer tourism season, Ocean Wind 1 requested April 13 that the road application be issued within 30 days, allowing the work to be finished no later than May’s end, the lawsuit states.

The county’s neglect to grant the permits has slowed construction, which is planned to begin as early as 2023’s third quarter, the lawsuit states. It’s also having “cascading and adverse” effects on other needed permitting and approvals.

Plans call for up to 98 wind turbines along the Jersey Shore through the project. Plans are for the first power to be delivered onshore in late 2024.

The U.S. Bureau of Ocean Energy Management endorsed the project formally last week as aligning with President Joe Biden’s broader clean-energy initiatives for the U.S.

Gov. Phil Murphy also signed into law Thursday a bill giving Ørsted a tax break, saying the financial aid ensures offshore wind projects and the jobs they create happen in New Jersey rather than in competing states.

The wind farms have been the subject of heated political debate.

Republicans and officials in several Cape May County communities, most notably Ocean City, have shown opposition to the project. They argue their construction would negatively affect tourism and the local fishing industry.

Other arguments have tied their development to a string of offseason marine mammal deaths in New Jersey and New York, but those theories lack evidence, according to federal officials.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

