Offshore wind leaders say they will fuel clean energy and the local economy

Veldhoven said New Jersey households would likely see their energy rates increase by slightly more than $24 per year once the wind farm goes online. He said those additional costs to households would be worth the societal, environmental and economic benefits of transitioning to clean energy.

“We very much argue, clearly because we’re an offshore-wind developer, that you should look at those rate-payer impacts in context of the benefits of our project and not just as a standalone,” Veldhoven said.

Gov. Phil Murphy announced that Atlantic Shores had been awarded a contract for its offshore wind farm June 30. The Danish multinational energy corporation Ørsted, along with PSE&G, was also authorized for a 1,148-meagawatt offshore wind farm off Atlantic City. That farm would be the company’s second in the region, with Ørsted already planning to build an 1,100 megawatt-farm near Atlantic City to go online by 2024.

The Murphy administration has set a goal of awarding offshore wind contracts biannually until the power generated from offshore wind farms is estimated to total 7,500 megawatts by 2035 — enough for about 3.2 million New Jersey households. This would contribute to the administration’s goal of having the state derive half of its energy from clean sources by 2030, and all of its energy from clean sources by 2050.

