Offshore wind leaders say they will fuel clean energy and the local economy

The growth of the offshore wind industry in New Jersey could propel the state to its clean-energy goals, and, according to the leaders of one offshore wind corporation, it could also accelerate the growth of the Atlantic City economy.
The New Jersey Board of Public Utilities authorized two companies in June to construct offshore wind farms. One of those companies, Atlantic Shores, detailed its plans to The Press of Atlantic City in an interview, saying it was committed to helping the state both environmentally and economically.
“One of the things that we’re very strongly committed to is delivering safe, reliable projects that benefit New Jersey communities and stakeholders,” Atlantic Shores Development Director Jennifer Daniels said. “We want to be good neighbors.”
Atlantic Shores first acquired a lease off the Jersey Shore in December 2018. It is a joint venture between EDF Renewables and Shell Renewables and Energy Solutions, a division of Royal Dutch Shell.
The Atlantic Shores farm will be located 9 to 20 miles off the Jersey Shore, positioned between Atlantic City and Long Beach Island. It is expected to start generating 1,510 megawatts of power — enough for more than 700,000 homes — by 2027. Daniels said it is the largest offshore wind contract awarded in the state, and that the planned wind farm will be the second largest in the country.
The project occupies about a third of the total lease area that Atlantic Shores has been awarded by the state. In its entirety, the lease area is 183,000 acres, and would be able to deliver more than 3,000 megawatts of power — enough for more than 1.5 million homes.
There are preliminary plans for a second project in the lease area. Rain Byars, the technical and delivery director for Atlantic Shores, said this second project was expected to generate about 1,000 megawatts of power, although that number could rise due to future technical innovation increasing the efficiency of wind turbines.
OCEAN CITY — With some in favor, and more opposed, local residents turned out in force Satur…
Joris Veldhoven, Atlantic Shores’ commercial and finance director, said the ultimate output of a proposed project would be partly determined by the state’s bidding process.
Daniels said New Jersey residents spoken to by Atlantic Shores have expressed enthusiasm about the reduction of greenhouse gases, with many residents believing the state may be vulnerable to some dire consequences of global warming, such as increased flooding and more intense storms.
Veldhoven said the project would fuel $1.9 billion in economic activity, while directly creating 22,200 jobs and indirectly creating an additional 11,800 jobs. Roughly 6,000 of those jobs would be created in the construction phase lasting four to five years, while other jobs the project creates would exist for the long term.
Atlantic Shores has issued a memorandum of understanding with six unions, making it a priority for the company to hire union labor and contractors.
Daniels said Atlantic Shore is hoping to create even more jobs as it continues to develop its lease area and the offshore wind industry continues to grow.
“We’re just talking about project one,” Daniels said. “Our hope as a developer and for New Jersey is that those jobs keep growing and rolling, and that it’s just the first step toward spurring this industry on and having this type of work coming out of New Jersey as an offshore wind hub.”
ATLANTIC CITY — A coalition of environmental and faith-based groups in New Jersey began an e…
Veldhoven also discussed Atlantic Shores’ partnerships with several New Jersey colleges. It is studying applications of green hydrogen with Rutgers University and has opened an Educational and Community Outreach center, or ECO center, at Stockton University.
Atlantic Shores has also made an $848 million spend guarantee to the state. Veldhoven said if the company does not spend $848 million in New Jersey, it will reimburse the state by the amount it falls short, paying into a state fund that supports local workforce development. A shortfall that exceeds about $40 million to $50 million will result in discounted rates being paid by New Jersey energy customers. Atlantic Shores will be subsidized by the state on the basis of how many megawatt-hours of energy it delivers.
Veldhoven said New Jersey households would likely see their energy rates increase by slightly more than $24 per year once the wind farm goes online. He said those additional costs to households would be worth the societal, environmental and economic benefits of transitioning to clean energy.
“We very much argue, clearly because we’re an offshore-wind developer, that you should look at those rate-payer impacts in context of the benefits of our project and not just as a standalone,” Veldhoven said.
Gov. Phil Murphy announced that Atlantic Shores had been awarded a contract for its offshore wind farm June 30. The Danish multinational energy corporation Ørsted, along with PSE&G, was also authorized for a 1,148-meagawatt offshore wind farm off Atlantic City. That farm would be the company’s second in the region, with Ørsted already planning to build an 1,100 megawatt-farm near Atlantic City to go online by 2024.
The Murphy administration has set a goal of awarding offshore wind contracts biannually until the power generated from offshore wind farms is estimated to total 7,500 megawatts by 2035 — enough for about 3.2 million New Jersey households. This would contribute to the administration’s goal of having the state derive half of its energy from clean sources by 2030, and all of its energy from clean sources by 2050.
A group of environmental organizations plans to begin a statewide effort to advocate for off…
Getting the support of the public for these proposed wind farms has not been all smooth sailing. Ocean City residents and public officials have criticized the projects for potentially detracting from the scenic view of the Atlantic Ocean, as the wind turbines will be visible from the shore. Local fishing companies, meanwhile, have raised concerns that the turbines would hurt their industry.
This local opposition is unlikely to preclude further development. To power toward its clean energy goals, Murphy signed a law in July limiting the ability of local governments to block the construction of nearby wind farms.
Byars said Atlantic Shores has collaborated with different advocates and experts when designing the wind farm. These groups include the U.S. Coast Guard and local fisheries, as well as state and national wildlife advocacy groups. And to accommodate the tourism industry and beachgoers, onshore construction for the project will not take place between Memorial Day and Labor Day.
“We were really looking to balance our need to get as much energy as we can with really meshing with the local users and making sure that we could put structures out there that weren’t going to inhibit any of the activity that’s already going on,” Byars said.
Daniels said construction is expected to begin in either 2023 or 2024, depending on the length of state and federal licensing processes.
Contact Chris Doyle
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.