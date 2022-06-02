Offshore wind farm partners with Stockton University for wildlife training, research

The first offshore wind farm project in the state is partnering with Stockton University to promote training and education for wildlife study and protection, the college said Thursday.

Developed by Ørsted and Public Service Enterprise Group, Ocean Wind 1 will be located off the coast of South Jersey and will provide clean energy to 500,000 homes in the state, support thousands of jobs and advance supply chain initiatives, the university said in a news release.

Ocean Wind 1 will enable Stockton to train individuals to be Protected Species Observers — certified professionals, approved by federal Bureau of Ocean Energy Management and the National Marine Fisheries Service, who monitor for protected species or animals that are federally protected.

“This collaboration with Ørsted and Ocean Wind will support important research at Stockton and prepare Stockton students to participate in the new clean-energy economy while using their education and talents to protect the marine environment and the most vulnerable of its species,” said Peter F. Straub, dean of the School of Natural Sciences and Mathematics at Stockton.

A major concern regarding the pending rise of offshore wind farms off New Jersey is what effect it will have on marine life, particularly endangered and protected species.

Ocean Wind 1 also will provide funding that will enable Stockton to study the habitat usage of harbor seals in South Jersey.

Harbor seals, which can be found from the Canadian Arctic to the Mid-Atlantic, are susceptible to habitat loss and degradation, Stockton said. This project will allow Stockton researchers to remotely monitor harbor seal population patterns and food habits through 2024.

“We are proud to support these innovative programs at Stockton University,” said Laura Morse, Ørsted marine mammal specialist. “Not only will they result in valuable data on the marine mammals and wildlife in and around our Ocean Wind 1 lease area, but they will also help to further protect and conserve the North Atlantic Right Whale, harbor seals and other protected species along the coast of New Jersey with whom we coexist.”

In 2019, Stockton and Ørsted signed a memorandum of understanding that allowed Ørsted to support research and academic programs related to alternative energy, climate change and resiliency. Stockton provided academic study and research to assist with the development, construction, operation and maintenance of Ocean Wind 1.

Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184 jrusso@pressofac.com Twitter: @ACPress_Russo

