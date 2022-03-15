Officials stress utility assistance as shutoff moratorium expires

Utility companies across the Garden State are urging their customer to take advantage of various assistance programs after the winter shutoff moratorium being lifted Tuesday.

Over 850,000 residential gas and electric customers owe more than $660 million, much of which is emanates from prolonged economic hardships caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. There are also more than 157,000 overdue residential water accounts, which owe more than $50 million, the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities said.

Locally, South Jersey Gas is pressing its customers with unpaid bills to apply for assistance funds. Customers interested should visit southjerseygas.com for information.

PSE&G is also advising its customers behind on their bills to do the same.

"We never want to turn off a customer's electric or gas service for any reason, and we understand the enormous financial distress the pandemic has caused so many," said Jane Bergen, director of billing for PSE&G Customer Care. "We are ready and willing to work with customers who have fallen behind. We are offering more flexible payment arrangements.”

Changes made to the state’s Universal Service Program (USF) included raising the income limits from 185% of the Federal Poverty Level (FPL) to 400%, therefore for a family of four, the income limit for USF is now $106,000 annually.

Other changes include raising monthly USF benefit caps to $180 and enrolling USF customers owing $60 or more into the state’s energy debt forgiveness program “Fresh Start.”

The Board also expanded the Payment Assistance for Gas and Electric (PAGE) program, which historically was for moderate-income families, to also offer supplemental assistance to low-income families. The state has also committed $250M from the Federal American Rescue Plan Program for utility assistance.

“If you have electric, gas, or water bills that are past due, now is the time to ask for help,” said Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver, who also serves as commissioner of the Department of Community Affairs (DCA). “There are a significant number of residents who are in danger of having their services cut off after today, and that is why we’re continuing to ask utility companies to work with people as they apply for assistance, but they must apply for help.”

