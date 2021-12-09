Officials shut down Atlantic City cannabis café, citing lack of permits

ATLANTIC CITY — The Rekt Café has been shut down.
Michael Walsh, one of the owners of the business, said he is making changes to meet city requirements, including providing parking and removing an outdoor tent.
City Councilman Kaleem Shabbazz said Thursday that the business did not have any of the needed permits to open.
Walsh said he plans to reopen in the coming weeks under a new name – “Lifted Café” – as a CBD café.
Derived from hemp, CBD is not intoxicating. Previously, the Rekt Café allowed cannabis on site and gave cannabis to members who purchased other items.

