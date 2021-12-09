 Skip to main content
Officials shut down Atlantic City cannabis café, citing lack of permits
Rekt Cafe

Some of the products sold at the Rekt Cafe in Atlantic City, which is the city's first recreational marijuana café.

 Edward Lea, Staff Photographer

ATLANTIC CITY — The Rekt Café has been shut down.

Michael Walsh, one of the owners of the business, said he is making changes to meet city requirements, including providing parking and removing an outdoor tent.

City Councilman Kaleem Shabbazz said Thursday that the business did not have any of the needed permits to open.

Walsh said he plans to reopen in the coming weeks under a new name – “Lifted Café” – as a CBD café.

Derived from hemp, CBD is not intoxicating. Previously, the Rekt Café allowed cannabis on site and gave cannabis to members who purchased other items.

Contact Bill Barlow:

609-272-7290

bbarlow@pressofac.com

Twitter @jerseynews_bill

