GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — County and township officials say they still know little about plans by the Atlantic City Rescue Mission to reopen the Ram’s Head Inn as a restaurant that would serve as a revenue source for the nonprofit.

Rescue Mission officials have said there are no plans to turn the Ram’s Head into a second homeless shelter, but details around the purchase have kept public officials keenly interested.

The Rescue Mission, a nonprofit established in the 1960s that operates a shelter in Atlantic City, purchased the White Horse Pike property days before it was scheduled to be demolished.

But the mission’s identity as the buyer was not apparent for several months. A search of local tax records in June revealed the purchase.

At the time, Rescue Mission CEO Dan Brown said the restaurant and banquet hall would be restored to its former self, dismissing suggestions that a shelter would be its new purpose.

Brown previously said the nonprofit intends to repair the building, spending “hundreds of thousands” of dollars to reopen it as a restaurant.

Since then, Brown has not returned multiple requests for more details. Attempts to reach other Rescue Mission board members were also unsuccessful.

Atlantic County Executive Dennis Levinson has been wary of the project, saying he believes Galloway officials would “fight like hell to keep it (the zoning) as it is.”

“They would not get that through the zoning, planning or (Township) Council,” Levinson said. “We don’t know what they’re going to do with it. The assumptions are many.”

The Rescue Mission acquired a $440,000 mortgage from Fulton Bank for the Ram’s Head Inn property and the surrounding lots, according to a filing in the Atlantic County Clerk’s Office from April 26. The Ram’s Head parcel is worth $1.5 million, according to local tax records, and its land value is listed at $740,000. It was listed for sale by the Knowles family in 2019.

Township Councilman Tom Bassford said that while information remains scarce, “it’s still so early.”

“There’s still infinite stages, so there’s no discussion going on that I’m aware of,” Bassford said.

The same could be said for county officials, said Commissioner Chairman John Risley.

“No one has approached the board or me about this topic,” Risley said last week.

Since Brown confirmed ownership, the public has been intensely curious on social media, with some suggesting the property could become an extension of the Rescue Mission’s shelter operations.

Brown, however, denied that notion.

In June, after the mission was identified as the buyer, Brown said a refurbished Ram’s Head would act as a revenue source for the Rescue Mission. The nonprofit has made similar property acquisitions in Atlantic County, such as the building now used for its Charity Center on Tilton Road in Northfield.

According to a 2021 tax report for the nonprofit, known as a 990 form, the Rescue Mission had about $5 million in total revenue for the year.

From 2017 to 2021, the mission recorded total public support of about $21.4 million, tax records show.

The nonprofit also received $668,980 in federal Paycheck Protection Program loans between 2020 and 2021, records show. That money, according to the Rescue Mission’s application, was to be used for payroll expenses.

For its 2021 loan, the Rescue Mission reported having 34 jobs, an increase from 22 in 2020. Both loans were forgiven, records show.

The Rescue Mission also earned $318,990 from selling the Barnabas House in Wildwood, 2021 tax records show.

