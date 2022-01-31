 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Officials plan meeting on proposed Lake Lenape Dam repairs
0 Comments
top story

Officials plan meeting on proposed Lake Lenape Dam repairs

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

MAYS LANDING - The public will have the chance to learn more about plans for the Lake Lenape Dam, which Hamilton Township has co-owned since the 1970s.

County and township officials will offer two information presentations from the county's design consultants at 5:30 and 6:30 p.m. Feb. 8. Two presentations will provide insights about the "Lake Lenape Dam Rehabilitation and Spillway Reconstruction project," and the public also can comment on the proposal, county spokesperson Linda Gilmore said Monday.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The county and township are working with NJ Dam Safety, the state Department of Environmental Protection, the State Historic Preservation Office, the New Jersey Pinelands Commission and others to complete the project, Gilmore said.

The township has had its eyes on several rehab projects to the dam and the Wheaton complex, the building adjacent to the dam that used it while serving as a cotton mill. The building later housed a glass and plastics manufacturer before closing in 1940.

The project includes improvements to the dam’s powerhouse that controls water levels and improvements to the dam's structure.

The dam was acquired by the township in 1978, and Atlantic County several years later became a co-owner to share the financial burden with the township.

Contact Eric Conklin:

609-272-7261

econklin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressConklin

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Russia, US square off at UN over Ukraine

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News