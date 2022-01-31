Officials plan meeting on proposed Lake Lenape Dam repairs

MAYS LANDING - The public will have the chance to learn more about plans for the Lake Lenape Dam, which Hamilton Township has co-owned since the 1970s.

County and township officials will offer two information presentations from the county's design consultants at 5:30 and 6:30 p.m. Feb. 8. Two presentations will provide insights about the "Lake Lenape Dam Rehabilitation and Spillway Reconstruction project," and the public also can comment on the proposal, county spokesperson Linda Gilmore said Monday.

The county and township are working with NJ Dam Safety, the state Department of Environmental Protection, the State Historic Preservation Office, the New Jersey Pinelands Commission and others to complete the project, Gilmore said.

The township has had its eyes on several rehab projects to the dam and the Wheaton complex, the building adjacent to the dam that used it while serving as a cotton mill. The building later housed a glass and plastics manufacturer before closing in 1940.

The project includes improvements to the dam’s powerhouse that controls water levels and improvements to the dam's structure.

The dam was acquired by the township in 1978, and Atlantic County several years later became a co-owner to share the financial burden with the township.

