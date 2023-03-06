DENNIS TOWNSHIP — A detour is being set up on Dennisville Petersburg Road ahead of resurfacing work scheduled to begin Wednesday.

The detour will be in effect until March 17, Cape May County officials said.

The construction area extends from Route 47 to west of the Dennis Township Municipal Complex driveway. Work will occur in three stages to minimize an impact on traffic.

The project's first phase will extend from Route 47 to just east of Fidler Road, and includes the excavation of the existing pavement and sub-base to a minimum depth of 13 inches, officials said.

After the initial excavation, the road will be reconstructed by first installing a 6-inch layer of dense graded aggregate and two layers of new asphalt base course.

To keep the work zone safe, Dennisville-Petersburg Road will be closed between Route 47 and just east of Fidler Road, limiting access to local traffic, officials said.

Emergency vehicle access will also be maintained, but all thru traffic between Route 47 and Academy Road will be detoured.

Fidler Road will not be accessible from the west, and all westbound traffic for Fidler Road will be detoured to Tyler Road. Only residents will be permitted to access Dennisville Petersburg Road from Main Street.

No provision will be available for traffic to enter the work zone on Main Street. Other detours will also be in effect.