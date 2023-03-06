DENNIS TOWNSHIP — A detour is being set up on Dennisville Petersburg Road ahead of resurfacing work that is scheduled to begin on Wednesday.

The detour will be in place until March 17, Cape May County officials said on Monday.

Although the construction area extends from Route 47 to west of the Dennis Township Municipal Complex driveway, work will occur in three stages to minimize an impact on traffic.

The project's first phase will extend from Route 47 to just east of Fidler Road, and includes the excavation of the existing pavement and subbase to a minimum depth of 13 inches, officials said.

After the initial excavation, the road will be reconstructed by first installing a 6-inch layer of dense graded aggregate and two lifts of new asphalt base course.

To keep the work zone safe, Dennisville Petersburg Road will be closed between Route 47 and just east of Fidler Road, limiting access to local traffic, officials said.

Emergency vehicle access will also be maintained, but all thru traffic between Route 47 and Academy Road will be detoured.

Fidler Road will not be accessible from the west, and all westbound traffic for Fidler Road will be detoured to Tyler Road. Only residents will be permitted to access Dennisville Petersburg Road from Main Street.

No provision will be available for traffic to enter the work zone on Main Street.

Traffic traveling north on Route 47 wanting to head east on Dennisvill Petersburg Road will be detoured onto Tyler Road.

Traffic will continue traveling north along Tyler Road to Washington Avenue, followed by being directed east along DeHirsch Avenue and reaching Dennisville Petersburg Road at the roundabout.

Traffic traveling south on Route 47 to head east onto Dennisville Petersburg Road will be detoured onto Tyler Road before being directed to Washington Avenue and then to Woodbine Oceanview Road heading east, eventually arriving back to Dennisville Petersburg Road at the roundabout.

Traffic heading west on Dennisville Petersburg Road approaching the roundabout and wanting to drive to Route 47 will be directed west onto Woodbine Oceanview Road, south to Washington Avenue, and south onto Tyler Road, eventually arriving at Route 47.

Traffic heading west on Dennisville Petersburg Road approaching the roundabout and wishing to access locations along Dennisville Petersburg Road west of Academy Road and Academy Road itself will be permitted to continue along Dennisville Petersburg Road, but no further than Academy Road.