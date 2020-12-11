Officials optimistic long-barren South Inlet will see development soon

There are several issues that remain in order to redevelop the area, said Jim Kennedy, a local economist and former executive director of the CRDA.

In addition to land ownership issues, Kennedy said, more than $100 million worth of infrastructure work needs to be done before development can begin.

According to property records, a myriad of LLCs, government agencies and individuals own property in the area.

Polo North Country Club LLC, a company owned by former Revel Casino Hotel owner Glenn Straub, owns 43 parcels in the South Inlet, including three properties on the Boardwalk and multiple plots of land on Rhode Island and Metropolitan avenues in the shadow of what is now Ocean Casino Resort, according to property records.

Straub said he is still committed to the area despite putting 19 lots he co-owns near Ocean up for auction.

"We are going to probably buy them back so we can have full control of them," Straub said, adding he has plans for the area that include a possible university and sports venues.

Before the pandemic hit, CRDA was in talks with property owners in the area.