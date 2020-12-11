Officials optimistic long-barren South Inlet will see development soon

ATLANTIC CITY — For as long as 24-year-old Sam Mantijo can remember, the South Inlet from Metropolitan to South Hampshire avenues has looked the same: barren and empty.
While million-dollar homes are a fixture of beach blocks around the state, these five blocks are almost void of development. Empty lots, trash and debris lay all over the place, and a couple of homes dot the area's landscape.
"It's always looked like this," Mantijo said, looking out over the blocks. "All of this space should be used."
Developing the area has not been easy.
A combination of factors — including various people or companies owning the properties, zoning issues and the simple economics of redevelopment — has led to a lack of progress in the area, officials say.
But those same officials are optimistic the beachfront lots have a future. Before the COVID-19 pandemic hit, officials with the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority had talks with property owners and came away encouraged about future development.
"Right now, the cost of building is greater than the market value," said Elizabeth Terenik, director of the Chelsea Economic Development Corp. and former director of planning for Atlantic City. "When the market is good, the economics of it will work out."
As a way to help speed along redevelopment in the area, the CRDA rezoned the area in 2018 as part of its new master plan for the Tourism District, to allow for multifamily residential, mixed-use, retail, restaurant and park properties.
"Our vision or purpose of the inlet is to reinvent the area with the rehabilitation and redevelopment of several historic blocks, providing additional housing at higher density, commercial uses and economic diversity," according to a statement from the authority.
The area was not entirely void of development. In the early 20th century, it featured single- and multifamily units. The housing catered to lower-, middle- and upper-class visitors, according to a 2014 report from the Urban Land Institute detailing how to redevelop the area. But over the years, people started to move away, and the housing stock fell into disrepair.
"There are some amazing photos showing the density of the area," Terenik said. "There was a great mix of people who used the homes as their summer homes.”
The inlet could thrive as an area for second-home ownership, she said.
Terenik credited the inlet with having some of the most affordable beach properties on the East Coast at $25 per square foot.
"This area is an opportunity for second-home ownership," Terenik said. "That is where the market opportunity is, and it’s really hot right now."
There are several issues that remain in order to redevelop the area, said Jim Kennedy, a local economist and former executive director of the CRDA.
In addition to land ownership issues, Kennedy said, more than $100 million worth of infrastructure work needs to be done before development can begin.
According to property records, a myriad of LLCs, government agencies and individuals own property in the area.
Polo North Country Club LLC, a company owned by former Revel Casino Hotel owner Glenn Straub, owns 43 parcels in the South Inlet, including three properties on the Boardwalk and multiple plots of land on Rhode Island and Metropolitan avenues in the shadow of what is now Ocean Casino Resort, according to property records.
Straub said he is still committed to the area despite putting 19 lots he co-owns near Ocean up for auction.
"We are going to probably buy them back so we can have full control of them," Straub said, adding he has plans for the area that include a possible university and sports venues.
Before the pandemic hit, CRDA was in talks with property owners in the area.
"CRDA had met with several interested developers looking at impactful projects that would be in line with the goals of the master plan," according to a statement from CRDA. "With the completion of the new seawall and Boardwalk extension, we have seen renewed interest in both the vacant and existing developed land."
The redevelopment of the region could benefit businesses in the area, which now features only Tony Boloney's Atlantic City and Alpha and Omega deli.
"When I open up in the morning, it’s really quiet," said Dennis Juarez, manager at Tony Boloney's. ”At night, we usually get a ton of people coming down from Ocean."
Residential housing in the area would help their business, Juarez said.
"Beach homes would be perfect for this area," Juarez said. "It would definitely bring people here."
