Officials discuss ways to slow traffic on Main Street in Mays Landing

Cain emphasized they do not want to dissuade drivers from using the road, as the traffic is much needed for the small businesses on the route.

“However, we need control and safety,” he said. “I’ve seen drivers going over 60 mph.”

“As the mayor said, it’s a delicate balance,” Dixon said. “We don’t want to make it so restrictive that it causes drivers to start using other roads less designed for added traffic.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Cliff Melder has lived on Main Street for many years.

“My wife walks every day and loves the new bridge,” he said. “Cars are going faster because the potholes on and near the bridge have been replaced with a newly paved surface.

"While it was much easier to pull out of our driveway when the bridge was closed, it’s nice to again hear the firetrucks going down our street. Our children, and now our grandchildren, always enjoy watching them go by.”

Mike Frampus, owner of Frampy’s Beef Jerky on Main Street, is concerned about the speeders.

“It is absolutely a problem,” he said. “I have also seen cars going 60 mph. I have three children who I often bring to the store with me, and I won’t allow them to go outside.”