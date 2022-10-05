Officials call for regional task force to investigate deadly car rally in Wildwood

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — Local officials are calling for a regional approach to investigate a deadly car rally that took place during the weekend of Sept. 23-25, and to make sure it does not happen again.

Accidents related to the unsanctioned rally left two people dead and several others seriously injured, and disrupted Wildwood and other communities as thousands of drivers flocked to the shore for an event organized through social media.

On Wednesday, Middle Township Mayor Tim Donohue joined Cape May County Commissioner Leonard Desiderio and Martin Pagliughi, the director of the county Office of Emergency Management, to call for a regional task force to investigate the events leading up to the weekend.

The event, H2oi, was said to take place in Wildwood, but the effects spilled over into other communities, including those sharing the barrier island and those on the mainland, such as Middle Township.

“While the Wildwood Police Department struggled to maintain order, Middle Township and other Cape May County communities were also forced to mobilize extensive resources, call for mutual aid and fund staff overtime to deal with a constant barrage of challenges and complaints related to these flagrant violations of the law, all coordinated via social media,” Donohue said in a statement. “The criminal element within these groups, from outside our county, with absolutely zero respect for the law or for the safety and welfare of our communities, must be prosecuted to the fullest extent.”

According to Desiderio, task force organizers will reach out to local and county elected officials and law enforcement agencies to discuss details on the makeup and mission of the proposed group.

“The people we serve are rightfully demanding answers,” Desiderio said. “We must be open and transparent as we take steps to determine how and why these dangerous and ultimately tragic events occurred.”

Pagliughi said his office is coordinating with the Cape May County Sheriff’s Office and the county Chiefs of Police Association to gather data and statistics from several municipalities on their response to the H2oi car meetups.

“We need to build consensus on a regional plan to ensure this can never happen again in our hometowns,” Pagliughi said. “This task force will be challenged to develop an effective and unified approach that leaves no window of opportunity open in any Cape May County municipality for a recurrence of this type of dangerous mayhem and lawlessness.”

The statement released Wednesday did not say who would make up the task force or what authority it would have.

Wildwood Mayor Pete Byron was not mentioned in a statement announcing the task force plans. On Wednesday afternoon, he indicated he would have his own statement to release Thursday.

Police and local residents described chaotic scenes connected to the car rally, including participants taking over business parking lots for gatherings and reckless driving, such as impromptu drag races and rapid accelerations meant to cause smoke and leave material from tires on the road.

Police in several jurisdictions said they had their hands full responding to calls that Saturday as participants announced new locations on social media as other sites were blocked off or brought under control.

On that Saturday night, there were two serious accidents at close to the same time in Wildwood. In both instances, charges have been filed and officials connected the crashes to the rally.

Gerald White, 37, of Pittsburgh, faces two counts of aggravated manslaughter and other charges, including leaving the scene of an accident, after a collision that led to two deaths at Burk and Atlantic avenues in Wildwood.

Eryk R. Wnek, 22, of Linden, Union County, has been charged with aggravated assault and assault by automobile in a different crash.

In that collision, videos posted on social media show a BMW, allegedly driven by Wnek, peeling out from a light on Rio Grande Avenue before clipping another car, losing control and striking a low-speed vehicle carrying a family. The father was thrown from the open vehicle and seriously injured in that crash.

Soon after the rally, state Sen. Michael Testa, R-Cape May, Cumberland, Atlantic, called for Gov. Phil Murphy to work with representatives and local officials to help towns respond to massive pop-up rallies, citing the events in Wildwood and also referencing large gatherings of young people in shore communities in recent summers that have meant a headache for local police.