LOWER TOWNSHIP — Officials broke ground Thursday on a new terminal at the Cape May County Airport, to be open by next spring, as they seek to further develop the property.

"Working together over the years, we've been able to reach the pinnacle of where we're at today," said Tom Cook, executive director of the Delaware River and Bay Authority, which operates the airport off Fulling Mill Road.

The $7.4 million terminal will be built off Essex Road, adjacent to the Naval Air Station Wildwood Aviation Museum.

The 5,400-square-foot building is being built with funds from the DRBA and $250,000 from Cape May County, with additional money committed to both roadway and parking improvements.

The terminal will include office and meeting spaces, aviation customer support spaces and a public lobby, as well as fueling and other aviation-related amenities, officials said.

Construction began in March.

Plane crashes at Cape May County Airport; no injuries reported LOWER TOWNSHIP — A small plane crashed off the runway at the Cape May County Airport on Thur…

"We want the economy to move, we want to work together and we have a saying up in my hometown, 'Working together, we can achieve the extraordinary,'" county Commissioner Director and Sea Isle City Mayor Leonard Desiderio said, calling the incoming terminal a new "Cape May County treasure."

Last year, Arthur J. Ogren Inc., which is based in Vineland, was hired to build the terminal. To clear a path for the building, crews leveled two hangars and performed related hazardous materials abatement.

The groundbreaking was the result of years of work between the county and DRBA, Commissioner Will Morey said.

"It's because folks stayed and they worked the problem, and that really, I think, defines so well the relationship between the county and the DRBA," Morey said.

Officials have spent the past several years improving the area around the airport.

In 2019, officials broke ground on the Tech Village, a $6.2 million hub for technology-oriented businesses. The cost was supplemented by $3 million in federal grants.

"Partnership is so important," Township Mayor Frank Sippel said, referring to coordination between township and county lawmakers and the DRBA. "You need all three to be a part of this because if one falls out, things can kind of stop at a heartbeat."