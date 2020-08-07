On August 7th, Congressman Van Drew and Upper Township Mayor Palombo tour areas of Marmora hit hard by the damage done from Tropical Storm Isaias. (l-r) Palombo, Van Drew, and Township Committeeman Curtis Corson walk past a home along Rt.9 with an upturned shed in the back yard.
On August 7th, Congressman Van Drew and Upper Township Mayor Palombo tour areas of Marmora hit hard by the damage done from Tropical Storm Isaias. Owner of Seaside Cemetary Wesley Tomlin, a Cape May Court House resident, works at clearing debris at the property.
On August 7th, Congressman Van Drew and Upper Township Mayor Palombo tour areas of Marmora hit hard by the damage done from Tropical Storm Isaias. An enclosed porch was thrown on its side at 326 Stagecoach rd.
On August 7th, Congressman Van Drew and Upper Township Mayor Palombo tour areas of Marmora hit hard by the damage done from Tropical Storm Isaias. (l-r) Twp. Committeeman Curtis Corson, Van Drew, Palombo, and Upper Twp. Administrator Scott Morgan look over the damage and ongoing cleanup on the property of Rick Bricker.
On August 7th, Congressman Van Drew and Upper Township Mayor Palombo tour areas of Marmora hit hard by the damage done from Tropical Storm Isaias. (l-r) Township Committeeman Curtis Corson, Van Drew, Palombo, and Upper Township Administrator Scott Morgan, walk past a large cleanup operation ongoing at Seaside cemetary
On August 7th, Congressman Van Drew and Upper Township Mayor Palombo tour areas of Marmora hit hard by the damage done from Tropical Storm Isaias. Property owner Rick Bricker talks about his experiences during the storm and the extent of damage done to his roof and landscape.
On August 7th, Congressman Van Drew and Upper Township Mayor Palombo tour areas of Marmora hit hard by the damage done from Tropical Storm Isaias. (l-r) Van Drew and Palombo looking over the damage on the property of Rick Bricker
On August 7th, Congressman Van Drew and Upper Township Mayor Palombo tour areas of Marmora hit hard by the damage done from Tropical Storm Isaias. (l-r) Township Committeeman Curtis Corson and Van Drew look over an area of 3 football fields worth of damage at Seaside Cemetary.
On August 7th, Congressman Van Drew and Upper Township Mayor Palombo tour areas of Marmora hit hard by the damage done from Tropical Storm Isaias. (l-r) Palombo, Van Drew, and Township Committeeman Curtis Corson walk past a home along Rt.9 with an upturned shed in the back yard.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On August 7th, Congressman Van Drew and Upper Township Mayor Palombo tour areas of Marmora hit hard by the damage done from Tropical Storm Isaias. Owner of Seaside Cemetary Wesley Tomlin, a Cape May Court House resident, works at clearing debris at the property.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On August 7th, Congressman Van Drew and Upper Township Mayor Palombo tour areas of Marmora hit hard by the damage done from Tropical Storm Isaias.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On August 7th, Congressman Van Drew and Upper Township Mayor Palombo tour areas of Marmora hit hard by the damage done from Tropical Storm Isaias.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On August 7th, Congressman Van Drew and Upper Township Mayor Palombo tour areas of Marmora hit hard by the damage done from Tropical Storm Isaias.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On August 7th, Congressman Van Drew and Upper Township Mayor Palombo tour areas of Marmora hit hard by the damage done from Tropical Storm Isaias. An enclosed porch was thrown on its side at 326 Stagecoach rd.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On August 7th, Congressman Van Drew and Upper Township Mayor Palombo tour areas of Marmora hit hard by the damage done from Tropical Storm Isaias. (l-r) Twp. Committeeman Curtis Corson, Van Drew, Palombo, and Upper Twp. Administrator Scott Morgan look over the damage and ongoing cleanup on the property of Rick Bricker.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On August 7th, Congressman Van Drew and Upper Township Mayor Palombo tour areas of Marmora hit hard by the damage done from Tropical Storm Isaias. (l-r) Township Committeeman Curtis Corson, Van Drew, Palombo, and Upper Township Administrator Scott Morgan, walk past a large cleanup operation ongoing at Seaside cemetary
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On August 7th, Congressman Van Drew and Upper Township Mayor Palombo tour areas of Marmora hit hard by the damage done from Tropical Storm Isaias.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On August 7th, Congressman Van Drew and Upper Township Mayor Palombo tour areas of Marmora hit hard by the damage done from Tropical Storm Isaias. Property owner Rick Bricker talks about his experiences during the storm and the extent of damage done to his roof and landscape.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On August 7th, Congressman Van Drew and Upper Township Mayor Palombo tour areas of Marmora hit hard by the damage done from Tropical Storm Isaias. (l-r) Van Drew and Palombo looking over the damage on the property of Rick Bricker
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On August 7th, Congressman Van Drew and Upper Township Mayor Palombo tour areas of Marmora hit hard by the damage done from Tropical Storm Isaias. (l-r) Township Committeeman Curtis Corson and Van Drew look over an area of 3 football fields worth of damage at Seaside Cemetary.
UPPER TOWNSHIP — Rick Bricker and his family had just gotten a tornado alert and made it to the basement in their Stagecoach Road home Tuesday when the house started to shake.
"My son was looking out the (cellar) window and saw trees fall," Bricker said Friday as he gave a tour of his property to township officials and U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-2nd.
Van Drew was there to see the damage in the Marmora section for himself, he said, so he could advocate for getting the township designated a federal emergency area, and thus eligible for funding for the massive cleanup and repairs needed.
"We declared a proclamation of emergency for the township," Mayor Richard Palombo said, adding officials have not yet figured out the cost of cleanup and repairs. "It's going to take us a month to clean up."
Bricker's property was the end of the line for the township's historic tornado, which the National Weather Service has said was an EF-1, with winds of 100 mph.
UPPER TOWNSHIP — The National Weather Service’s team of meteorologists has confirmed that Tr…
"From here it lifted off into the sky," Palombo said.
But not before destroying the trees that had created a small forest in Bricker's front and side yards. Somehow, it didn't do more than minor damage to his home, as debris sheared off some of his roof.
"You used to not be able to see the house from the street," he said as he stood in a newly sunny front yard, with stumps of broken-off trees everywhere. "You look up, and every tree is split that didn't fall."
The tornado had started as a waterspout near Corsons Inlet State Park and traveled across the Garden State Parkway at about milepost 24, where a large swath of trees now look like a giant chainsaw touched down, Van Drew said.
It moved in a northwesterly direction through the historic Seaside Cemetery, uprooting centuries-old trees and moving 400-pound gravestones. A large crane pulled out stumps Friday morning.
Many in South Jersey were still without power Wednesday and were left cleaning up downed tre…
"We lost hundreds of trees," said cemetery owner Wesley Tomlin as she and a crew of workers, family members and friends cleaned up the debris.
"Even with COVID, what we have seen is neighbors helping neighbors," Palombo said.
One of the worst things about the pandemic is the need to stay at home and not be among other members of the community, Van Drew said.
"It's really good to be out and doing something physical and making a difference," he said.
Across Route 9 from the cemetery, dozens of workers were repairing power lines and removing a massive tree the tornado had sent into the Glory Road Memorials building, shearing off one side of the second floor.
In my first job after college got paid to read the New York Times and summarize articles for an early online data base. First reporting job was with The Daily Record in Parsippany. I have also worked in nonprofits, and have been with The Press since 1990.
PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.